Time to join La Jolla Newcomers Club for fun May events

The La Jolla Newcomers Club welcomes residents who have moved to the 92037 ZIP Code within the last three years to join its ranks and make new friends and learn more about the La Jolla area.

On Tuesday, May 14, members will go hiking at Daley Ranch, land originally inhabited by the Kumeyaay Indians. On Monday, May 20, take the one-hour Amtrak Surfliner ride from Solana Beach along the coast to San Juan Capistrano, where members will enjoy a docent-led tour of one of California's best-preserved missions.

Now is the time to sign-up to cheer on the home team with new friends at the Sunday, July 28 Padres/Giants game at Petco Park.

In addition to these one-time events, members engage in a variety of regular activities including weekly walks in the Village, golfing, Mah Jongg games, book groups and movie groups, gallery and museum outings, lunches, dinners, Wall Street month, and more.

For more information on activities and membership visit lajollanewcomers.org