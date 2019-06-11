La Jolla Newcomers Club sets June events

La Jolla Newcomers Club has an action-packed June 2019 in store for members. There’s a Happy Hour at Sushi on the Rock on June 13; coffee on the patio in front of Michele Coulon Dessertier on June 14 and a wine social on June 21.

Members also engage in a variety of other activities including golfing, Mah Jongg, book groups and movie groups, gallery and museum outings, dinners, Wall Street month and more.

Through the club, many new arrivals to La Jolla have gotten acquainted with people and places that make it such a great place to live. LJNC welcomes residents who have moved to the 92037 ZIP code within the last three years. For more information, visit lajollanewcomers.org

La Jolla Newscomers Club members Nancy Pfleg, M.C. Eastman and Doris Baldwin at a wine social Courtesy

La Jolla Newscomers Club members Stephanie Shapiro and Tim Morris attend a wine social. Courtesy