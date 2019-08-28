La Jolla Music Society’s SummerFest Gala makes its debut at The Conrad

For the first time in its history, the La Jolla Music Society was able to host its annual SummerFest Gala in its own “home” — the new $82 million Conrad Prebys Performing Arts Center at 7600 Fay Ave., la Jolla. Themed “Carnival at The Conrad,” the colorful Aug. 17, 2019 fundraiser culminated in an audience-swaying benefit concert featuring smooth sounds from Sérgio Mendes and company (Brasil 66-style). Proceeds from the show will support the Society’s Education and Community Programs, which reach thousands of families each year on a musical note. Lehn Alpert Goetz was the gala chair, supported in the production by dozens of community sponsors. The gala included a Champagne reception on the Belanich Terrace, dinner from Pamplemousse Grille in The JAI and Wu Tsai QRT.yrd, the hour-long concert, and an after-party dessert and dancing. For information about La Jolla Music Society and its year-round concerts and events, visit ljms.org

La Jolla Music Society Board chair Katherine Chapin (left) and Gala chair Lehn Alpert Goetz ( Photo by La Jolla Light staff )

Patrons are photographed as they enter the SummerFest Gala. ( Photo by La Jolla Light staff )

Silvija and Brian Devine, Kathleen and Ken Lundgren ( Photo by La Jolla Light staff )

Sergio Mendes (left) and his band onstage at The Conrad for a La Jolla Music Society benefit concert, Aug. 17. Mendes is a Grammy-award winning composer, keyboardist and vocalist, noted for his spicy mix of bossa nova and samba and pop instrumentation that has come to define Brazilian music. ( Photo by La Jolla Light staff )

The dessert tables await concert-goers after the show. ( Photo by La Jolla Light staff )