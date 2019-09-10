Photos: La Jolla High School’s Class of 1979 holds 40-year reunion

Vikings from the La Jolla High School’s Class of 1979 gathered at La Jolla Country Club for their 40-year reunion on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019. They were met with music, drinks, dancing, dinner and a lot of catching up to do! From the smiles on these faces, it appears a good time was had by all! The musical way-back machine reveals that the top hits from the summer of 1979 included: “My Sharona” (The Knack); “Bad Girls” (Donna Summer); “Le Freak” (Chic); “Da Ya Think I’m Sexy?” (Rod Stewart); “Reunited” (Peaches and Herb); “I Will Survive” (Gloria Gaynor); “Hot Stuff” (Donna Summer) and “Y.M.C.A.” (Village People).
