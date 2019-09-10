Photos: La Jolla High School’s Class of 1979 holds 40-year reunion

Vikings from the La Jolla High School’s Class of 1979 gathered at La Jolla Country Club for their 40-year reunion on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019. They were met with music, drinks, dancing, dinner and a lot of catching up to do! From the smiles on these faces, it appears a good time was had by all! The musical way-back machine reveals that the top hits from the summer of 1979 included: “My Sharona” (The Knack); “Bad Girls” (Donna Summer); “Le Freak” (Chic); “Da Ya Think I’m Sexy?” (Rod Stewart); “Reunited” (Peaches and Herb); “I Will Survive” (Gloria Gaynor); “Hot Stuff” (Donna Summer) and “Y.M.C.A.” (Village People).

Chris Tooker and Ruth Krueger (Photo by Carol Sonstein)

George Gittes, Grant Ferrier, John Fanestil and Kent Goss (Photo by Carol Sonstein)

Jody Cadenhead and Wren Swain (Photo by Carol Sonstein)

Tom Doyle, Pamela Aden and Larry Andrews (Photo by Carol Sonstein)

Jackie Alexander and Leslie Andersen (Photo by Carol Sonstein)

Kyle Halkola and Alan Quade (Photo by Carol Sonstein)

Alessandra Ross and Consulo Baratta (Photo by Carol Sonstein)

Steve Malcolm and Mark Feign (Photo by Carol Sonstein)

Sherri Phillips and Juley Jenkins (Photo by Carol Sonstein)

Liz Hawkins Pendarvis and Carolyn Thum (Photo by Carol Sonstein)

Michele and Craig Killman (Photo by Carol Sonstein)