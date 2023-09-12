Photos of the Week: La Jolla through our readers’ eyes

Stone, sea and sunset (Yvonne San Agustin)
Pelican party at the seashore (Ana Lombrozo)
An unknown artist turned a piece of wire into a face gazing at Scripps Pier. (Alan Ackerberg)
A walker’s-eye view from the Children’s Pool seawall (Scott Lagace)
Blazing sunset at La Jolla Shores (Nancy Rudolph)
The sun tries to burn off a blanket of fog. (Ed Harpin)
A view from La Jolla Hermosa Park on a rainy day. (Sophia Shahnami)
A beach-goer gets some alone time at Windansea. (Ashley Bush)
The cliffs of Bird Rock are seen from the San Diego River jetty. (David Little)
Sunset provides a vibrant ending to a Labor Day picnic in Scripps Park. (Chas. Dye)
Towering palms reach toward the evening sky. (Jorge Sanchez)
The sun dips above the mirror-like water as seen from Bluebird Canyon in the Muirlands area. (Allen Johnson)