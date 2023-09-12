Stone, sea and sunset
Photos of the Week: La Jolla through our readers’ eyes

Send your photos from around La Jolla to robert.vardon@lajollalight.com and they just might end up in the Light.

Stone, sea and sunset  (Yvonne San Agustin)

Pelican party at the seashore  (Ana Lombrozo)

An unknown artist turned a piece of wire into a face gazing at Scripps Pier.  (Alan Ackerberg)

A walker’s-eye view from the Children’s Pool seawall  (Scott Lagace)

Blazing sunset at La Jolla Shores  (Nancy Rudolph)

The sun tries to burn off a blanket of fog.  (Ed Harpin)

A view from La Jolla Hermosa Park on a rainy day.  (Sophia Shahnami)

A beach-goer gets some alone time at Windansea.  (Ashley Bush)

The cliffs of Bird Rock are seen from the San Diego River jetty.  (David Little)

Sunset provides a vibrant ending to a Labor Day picnic in Scripps Park.  (Chas. Dye)

Towering palms reach toward the evening sky.  (Jorge Sanchez)

The sun dips above the mirror-like water as seen from Bluebird Canyon in the Muirlands area.  (Allen Johnson)

