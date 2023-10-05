Bowers Jewelers on Girard Avenue is ready for Halloween.
Photos of the Week: La Jolla through our readers’ eyes

Send your photos from around La Jolla to robert.vardon@lajollalight.com and they just might end up in the Light.

bowers-pumpkin.jpg

Bowers Jewelers on Girard Avenue is ready for Halloween.  (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)

Alice Boarman Epiphyllum orchid cactus.jpg

An Epiphyllum orchid cactus in Bird Rock  (Alice Boarman)

Jorge Sanchez.jpg

A brilliant sunset draws admirers.  (Jorge Sanchez)

Peter Sacks.jpg

Parrots dine on sunflower seeds at the south end of Genter Street.  (Peter Sacks)

Mimi Sells.jpg

A popcorn sky over Bird Rock  (Mimi Sells)

Debbie Schroeder.jpg

The Shores is alive with the glow of sunset.  (Debbie Schroeder)

K. Catherine Pike.jpg

A fly-by pelican photobombs sunbathing sea lions.  (K. Catherine Pike)

Krista Ellis.jpg

Observers take in the sunset by land, sea and air at La Jolla Shores.  (Krista Ellis)

Che-Graham-Miramar-Airshow-On-9-24-2023-View-From-La-Jolla-Heights-jpg.jpg

An aerial performance from the Sept. 24 Miramar Air Show as seen from La Jolla Shores Heights.  (Che Graham)

