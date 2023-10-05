Photos of the Week: La Jolla through our readers’ eyes

Bowers Jewelers on Girard Avenue is ready for Halloween. (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)
An Epiphyllum orchid cactus in Bird Rock (Alice Boarman)
A brilliant sunset draws admirers. (Jorge Sanchez)
Parrots dine on sunflower seeds at the south end of Genter Street. (Peter Sacks)
A popcorn sky over Bird Rock (Mimi Sells)
The Shores is alive with the glow of sunset. (Debbie Schroeder)
A fly-by pelican photobombs sunbathing sea lions. (K. Catherine Pike)
Observers take in the sunset by land, sea and air at La Jolla Shores. (Krista Ellis)
An aerial performance from the Sept. 24 Miramar Air Show as seen from La Jolla Shores Heights. (Che Graham)