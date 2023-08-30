Photos of the Week: La Jolla through our readers’ eyes

The surf crashes into rocky tide pools. (Scott Lagace)
Romance was in the air Aug. 23. What better place for a proposal? (Kay Sanger)
Bubble vision at The Cove (Tori Reimann)
Sunset splashes color onto Windansea Beach. (Diane Ferraro)
A century plant, a type of agave, towers over the Muirlands neighborhood. (Kayla Richardson)
Paragliders sail above Black’s Beach. (Mark Clayton)
Mya wears her San Diego lifeguard patch proudly. (Sunny Donald)
Look closely — is that the mark of Zorro in the clouds over Windansea? (Steven Rook)
Roiling sea under a turbulent sky (Ana Lombrozo)
The Children’s Pool was a vantage point for the brilliant sunset Aug. 19, the evening before Tropical Storm Hilary arrived. (Joan Plaehn)
Junior Lifeguards hit the water to train at Goldfish Point. (Kathryn Anthony)
Depending on how hungry you are, you might see this as the sun ... or a burger. (Alan Ackerberg)
Decor befitting Las Patronas’ Jewel Ball, themed “Daisies & Disco,” on Aug. 5 (Carolina Minte-Vera)