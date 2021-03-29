Photos: La Jolla Rec Center spring celebration

La Jolla Recreation Center Assistant Director Shane Masek, Nivea Macias, Jaxson Masek, Maria Masek and her mother (also Maria) visit the spring bunny at the Rec Center’s spring celebration March 27. (Vincent Andrunas)
Tommy, Heidi and Kensi Brooks visit the spring bunny and get a goody bag outside the La Jolla Recreation Center on March 27. (Vincent Andrunas)
Ludo and Balthazar Wall take their turn at the goodies handed out by the La Jolla Recreation Center’s spring bunny March 27. (Vincent Andrunas)
Sara and Conor Mills pose for a snapshot after meeting the spring bunny. (Vincent Andrunas)
Sofia Hechinger waves to the spring bunny during her visit to the La Jolla Recreation Center with Ryan Hechinger and Francesca Telese. (Vincent Andrunas)
The La Jolla Recreation Center’s spring celebration brings smiles to the faces of Lana and Elias Phillippi and the spring bunny. (Vincent Andrunas)
Kaila, Gareth and Dean Chapman have fun with the spring bunny outside the La Jolla Recreation Center on March 27. (Vincent Andrunas)
Ruben Mena shares a moment with the bunny during the La Jolla Recreation Center’s spring celebration. (Vincent Andrunas)
Susy, Alessandro and Mike Constanzo get their time with the spring bunny March 27. (Vincent Andrunas)
Carol and Maria Vieira and Taissa and Ryan Rezende celebrate spring with the bunny at the La Jolla Recreation Center. (Vincent Andrunas)
The spring bunny greets Esme and Maisie Gargollo outside the La Jolla Recreation Center on March 27. (Vincent Andrunas)
Kirsty and Noah Hopkins (back) and Bryce Mason, Hunter Hopkins and Melissa Mason (front) meet the spring bunny. (Vincent Andrunas)
Myla, Mabel and Maddy McCandless gather up goodies given by the spring bunny during the La Jolla Recreation Center’s event March 27. (Vincent Andrunas)
Supriya, Neil and Conor Parks drop in on the spring bunny outside the La Jolla Recreation Center. (Vincent Andrunas)
Oliver and Ana Frigon thank the spring bunny for their goody bag. (Vincent Andrunas)
Dylan Atlas and Katy and Will Hall stop by the La Jolla Recreation Center for goodies from the spring bunny. (Vincent Andrunas)
Sei Liu, Gemma Ghang and Lan Ying have goody baskets at the ready as they meet the spring bunny March 27. (Vincent Andrunas)
Heather, Beckham, Finnegan and Ben Moore welcome the spring with the bunny outside the La Jolla Recreation Center. (Vincent Andrunas)