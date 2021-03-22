Knights victorious over Torreys as Bishop’s and Country Day renew La Jolla rivalry

The La Jolla Country Day School Torreys and The Bishop’s School Knights square off at La Jolla High School on March 20. (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)
The Bishop’s Knights celebrate a touchdown against La Jolla Country Day School. (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)
Bishop’s quarterback Jordan Smith prepares to throw. (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)
Griffin Dooley of The Bishop’s School carries the ball against La Jolla Country Day on March 20. (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)
Daniel Rosenberg of La Jolla Country Day, who had 14 receptions for a total of 145 yards in the game, dives to get out of bounds. (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)
Daniel Rosenberg tries to escape the clutches of the Bishop’s defense. (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)
La Jolla Country Day quarterback Bito Bass-Sulpizio gains yardage for the Torreys. (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)
Bishop’s punter Daniel Gerlach sends the ball into Country Day territory. (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)
The Bishop’s School Knights take the field for the second half of their March 20 game against La Jolla Country Day School. (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)