Did you recognize this plant?

This plant was pictured in La Jolla in the April 6 Photos of the Week in the Light. Did you recognize it?

It’s a Shaw’s agave, a rare, rosette-forming succulent that grows in a narrow, 200-mile stretch along the San Diego County and Baja California coast. Its rosettes flower once and then die. It can take 30-40 years for rosettes to flower.

Thank you to readers Kim DeCew, Karen Perl and Patricia Hambleton for pointing it out. ◆