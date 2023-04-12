Did you recognize this plant?
Share
This plant was pictured in La Jolla in the April 6 Photos of the Week in the Light. Did you recognize it?
It’s a Shaw’s agave, a rare, rosette-forming succulent that grows in a narrow, 200-mile stretch along the San Diego County and Baja California coast. Its rosettes flower once and then die. It can take 30-40 years for rosettes to flower.
Thank you to readers Kim DeCew, Karen Perl and Patricia Hambleton for pointing it out. ◆
Get the La Jolla Light weekly in your inbox
News, features and sports about La Jolla, every Thursday for free
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the La Jolla Light.