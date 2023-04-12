Advertisement
Did you recognize this plant?

A Shaw’s agave in La Jolla
(Kim DeCew)
This plant was pictured in La Jolla in the April 6 Photos of the Week in the Light. Did you recognize it?

It’s a Shaw’s agave, a rare, rosette-forming succulent that grows in a narrow, 200-mile stretch along the San Diego County and Baja California coast. Its rosettes flower once and then die. It can take 30-40 years for rosettes to flower.

Thank you to readers Kim DeCew, Karen Perl and Patricia Hambleton for pointing it out. ◆

