Photo gallery: Images of Raquel Welch from her days in La Jolla
Photos from The San Diego Union-Tribune archives show the late actress before her worldwide fame.
Before she became famous as Raquel Welch, 18-year-old Raquel Tejada of La Jolla is shown in June 1958 relaxing while reading the script of “Joan of Arc.” The 1958 Fairest of the Fair contest winner told an Evening Tribune reporter that she wanted to become an actress in “legitimate theater.” (Published Tribune, June 24, 1958.) (U-T file)
Newlyweds Raquel and James Welch announced their marriage on May 18, 1959, in San Diego. The reigning Maid of California, Raquel Tejada, 18, married James W. Welch, 19, of Pacific Beach, in Las Vegas on Jan. 31, 1958, but delayed the announcement until hearing from pageant officials. The couple had two children together and divorced in 1964. She retained Welch’s last name until her death. (Staff photo published Union, May 19, 1959.) (U-T file)
Raquel Tejada, 18, was selected May 11, 1958, to represent La Jolla in the 13th annual Fairest of the Fair beauty contest. The contest at the Del Charro Hotel was sponsored by the La Jolla 20-30 club. (Published Union, May 12, 1958) (U-T file)
In August 1958, Raquel Tejada prepares to fly to Sacramento with her mother to represent San Diego County in the Maid of California beauty contest at the State Fair. (U-T file)
In this September 1959 photo, Raquel Tejada Welch works on sewing curtains in her San Diego home. She and her husband, James Welch, an advertising salesman, said they were expecting a baby in November. (Published Evening Tribune, Sept. 2, 1959.) (U-T file)
Raquel Tejada, 18, gets a kiss of congratulations from sister, Gail, after winning the 1958 Fairest of the Fair contest. The La Jolla High School senior was chosen from among 20 candidates in finals in McDougal Auditorium at the Marine Corps Recruit Depot in San Diego. (Staff photo published Tribune, June 2, 1958.) (U-T file)