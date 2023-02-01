Homes Sold

Columns
Latest
Home of the Week
Home of the Week, 6599 Caminito Blythefield, La Jolla
News
La Jolla resident and World War II vet Milton Kodmur revels in nearly a century of recreational joys
News
La Jolla News Nuggets: Whaling Bar, pothole forum, walking tours, more
News
As natural gas costs plummet, SDG&E customers to see bills as much as halved this month, utility says
News
La Jolla Business Roundup: Local enterprises come, go and move