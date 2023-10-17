VitaLab looks to help La Jollans regenerate their wellness

VitaLab Wellness in La Jolla is a med spa with an orientation toward natural treatments and regenerative therapies.

VitaLab Wellness in La Jolla evolved from Dr. Erica Oberg’s decades of experience with IV vitamin therapy and regenerative therapies in her patients.

With co-founder T.J. Dieveney, she aimed to offer regenerative wellness through non-toxic, natural solutions to fatigue, aging and disease.

The La Jolla Light went to Oberg and Dieveney to learn more about the business.

Q. When did your business start? Who founded it? What is its mission?

A. VitaLab was born out of our passion for wellness and helping people to feel and look their absolute best. When you feel great, you have more energy for life — family, friends, work, travel and your passions. After decades of witnessing the power of IV vitamin therapy and regenerative therapies, Dr. Oberg wanted to create a wellness-oriented med spa and make these therapies accessible to more people. T.J. Dieveney, our co-founder, is passionate about helping people live their best life, which is VitaLab’s mission.

Q. What services do you offer?

A. VitaLab Wellness offers a broad array of health and beauty services. Some of our patients’ favorites include IV vitamin therapy, aesthetic services, medical weight loss, organic facials, microneedling and PRP [platelet-rich plasma therapy], as well as body contouring with Emsculpt Neo.

Q. What makes you and/or your company unique compared with similar businesses?

A. We are unique in the med spa space for our orientation toward natural treatments and therapies that are regenerative and nourishing. We place a priority on listening to our patients’ goals and preferences and creating a personalized treatment plan to achieve those goals. We help match the right treatments to the goals. ...

Although we are a new med spa, we are not new to naturopathic and regenerative approaches to wellness. So at VitaLab, patients benefit from decades of experience and access to the most state-of-the-science treatment options.

Q. What’s new with the business that you want everyone to know about?

A. We’ve been open about six months and are conveniently located in The Shops of La Jolla near Whole Foods and Nordstrom Rack. ... We are open Mondays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. We accept walk-ins and scheduled appointments, so everyone can access their favorite wellness and aesthetic treatments whenever they want.

Our team of highly trained nurses and estheticians are talented health-care professionals who also prioritize their own wellness. We truly walk the talk and are excited to share our knowledge with our patients.

Q. What are the advantages of working in La Jolla?

A. One of the things we love about La Jolla is that the community truly prioritizes being active and managing their own health and wellness. The people, access to the beach, desert, mountains and so many cultural activities make La Jolla and San Diego such a special place to live and work.

La Jollans tend to celebrate and support their local businesses and events, creating relationships that are long-lasting and far-reaching. Having launched our flagship location here, we are proud to be a part of such a wonderful community and look forward to VitaLab becoming a vital part of La Jolla.

VitaLab Wellness is at 8861 Villa La Jolla Drive. For more information, visit vitalabwellness.com, call (858) 999-0159 or email hello@vitalabwellness.com.

