Soundproof San Diego brings experience, expertise to reducing noise

In a world where noise pollution often disrupts tranquility, one man has made it his mission to bring peace to those who crave it. Meet Neil Hamovitch, the owner of a rising small business, Soundproof San Diego, a company dedicated to the art and science of soundproofing.

Neil’s sensitivity to excessive noise in his own life led him to become the founder of the soundproofing and acoustic construction company which also offers consulting services. He understands and has empathy for the emotional, psychological, and physical toll that persistent noise can take on individuals and families. Whether it’s the screaming of young children, disruptive road and neighbor noise, or the need for a private creative space, Neil’s personal experiences make him a relatable and compassionate advocate for soundproofing solutions.

Neil’s journey into the world of soundproofing began with his passion for music at the age of 14, when he discovered the challenge of securing a practice space that wouldn’t disrupt others. His college years introduced him to hourly rehearsal studios with soundproofed rooms, sparking his curiosity about sound isolation. In 2003, when he returned home from college, he was ignited to master sound reduction techniques when he became frustrated with trying to locate a suitable rehearsal studio for his new band.

Over the next six years, he transformed a couple of rooms in a warehouse, conducting extensive research and experimentation, progressively improving the sound reduction capabilities of his rehearsal spaces. This expertise led to a turning point when a client asked him to build a drum studio in a garage. Collaborating with his father-in-law, a licensed contractor, they successfully created the home studio, realizing Neil’s untapped skillset.

Inspired by this experience, Neil obtained his contractor license, and in 2015, Soundproof San Diego was born. The company has undergone substantial growth since its inception, diversifying into various sound control areas. Their expertise now encompasses mitigating footstep noise between floors, treating shared walls, reducing traffic and airplane noise, enhancing windows and doors, and implementing reverberation acoustic solutions in a wide range of spaces.

Soundproof San Diego has controlled sounds in various spaces including multi and single-family residences, offices, home studios, restaurants, gyms, and houses of worship. They have undertaken custom projects involving equipment enclosures and have assisted branches of the military and local government agencies in ensuring the privacy of confidential discussions.

Soundproof San Diego has also helped two San Diego Library branches provide free access to music recording studios and education programs for the local communities.

Soundproof San Diego is locally based to provide noise reduction in spaces large and small. (Provided by Soundproof San Diego)

They have completed extensive work at schools, hospitals, and special needs facilities that cater to those with sensory processing disorders to create acoustically treated spaces for those who can benefit from them. Additionally, Neil’s team is often consulted for sound compliance studies and testing.

As Soundproof San Diego continues to grow, Neil’s vision is to educate residential and commercial customers about the diverse solutions available for noise control, showing that peace and quiet are attainable.

Soundproof San Diego boasts a team of experts, each contributing their specialized skills to create effective soundproofing and acoustical solutions. Neil brings over 19 years of experience in sound reduction, having worked on numerous projects as a consultant and contractor, and uses his knowledge to produce estimates for different solutions at various price points so consumers can choose which ones best fit their situation.

Soundproof San Diego CSLB# 1028422 is located at 10977 San Diego Mission Road in San Diego, and they service all of San Diego County. They are open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. For more information, call (858) 876-4874, email info@soundproofsandiego.com or visit soundproofsandiego.com.