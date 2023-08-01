Barans: Music duo to bring its instrumental rock to La Jolla

The rock duo Barans — songwriter-guitarist-producer Joe Barans (left) and drummer Jonathan Bresar — will perform in La Jolla and Shelter Island.

Barans is a cinematic, instrumental rock duo with roots dating to 2017, when songwriter-guitarist-producer Joe Barans founded the band as a way of sharing his songs with audiences and connecting with other musicians.

By incorporating backing tracks that Barans creates in his home studio, the band’s live performances combine orchestral instruments and electronic ambience with energetic guitars and drums.

While performing in Las Vegas, San Diego and their hometown, Phoenix, Barans and drummer Jonathan Bresar have connected with diverse audiences in eclectic venues ranging from arts festivals to corporate events.

The band soon will perform a free show in La Jolla from 8 to 10 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 10, at Nautilus Tavern, 6830 La Jolla Blvd.

It will follow that with a concert on Shelter Island from 6 to 10 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 15, at Humphreys Backstage Live (in Humphreys Half Moon Inn) at 2303 Shelter Island Drive. The cover charge is $7.

The band has embraced its instrumental approach as a way to transcend the limitations of lyrics, and expresses this in its slogan, “Songs for Your Human Experience.”

With a sound largely influenced by film soundtracks, the duo has earned media placements for its released songs.

After graduating Summa Cum Laude from Grand Canyon University with a degree in marketing and advertising, Barans began evaluating traditional internships and employment offers. Focusing primarily on opportunities in the entertainment industry, he was able to work with companies and people whom he credits with helping him form his strategy to promote his music.

“Through the incredible relationships I have made in the industry, I have learned the importance of building a business model that will sustain my artistic desires,” Barans said. “The music industry has undergone unprecedented changes over the past years, leaving musicians with no real map to follow. This industry continues to be an unpredictable, ever-changing landscape, so persistence, resilience and, of course, luck are qualities that are necessary to navigate this uncharted territory.”

The band has garnered interest from record labels, but Barans’ do-it-yourself determination has made him deliberate and cautious.

“My manager and I are very much an in-house, two-man team,” he said. They currently handle all booking, travel, merchandising, promotion and most of the financial and legal components.

Barans is a member of the Nashville Songwriters Association International and has partnered with ASCAP (the American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers) to oversee the collection of royalties.

His personal connection to La Jolla began in his early childhood while snorkeling and bodyboarding at the local beaches. The way he spends his time in La Jolla is much different now, with meetings and performances, but he says he appreciates his time in the area even more.

To keep up to date with the band on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube, go to @baransofficial on all three platforms.

