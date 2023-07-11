Dermatology & Laser of Del Mar uses personalized approaches to help patients be comfortable in their skin

Dermatology & Laser of Del Mar opened in 2004 under the leadership of Dr. Deborah Atkin, a board-certified dermatologist.

It had long been Atkin’s dream to establish a dermatology practice in Del Mar, the community that she and her family call home.

Atkin completed her dermatology specialty training at the University of Arizona following an internship in internal medicine at Scripps Clinic and Research Foundation in San Diego. She received her medical school training at UCLA, where she graduated with honors in surgery.

Among her achievements is receiving the UCLA School of Medicine award for outstanding community service for her role in organizing the first student-run medical clinic for the homeless. She also has written a chapter in a cutaneous surgery textbook and many scientific articles, including topics on hair loss, blistering diseases, laser treatment of hyperpigmentation, photodynamic therapy and cutaneous growth factors.

Atkin, who has been in practice for nearly 30 years, has extensive training and experience in both medical and cosmetic dermatology. Her professional staff is available to supply care and consultation for minor and complex skin issues including skin cancer, hair loss, acne and acne scarring, rashes and inflammatory skin diseases.

Dermatology & Laser of Del Mar also is recognized as one of Southern California’s premier cosmetic dermatology centers. Atkin believes that one size does not fit all and that each patient is unique, and she provides personalized care and treatment that reflects the patient’s individuality.

“We have 17 different laser, skin-tightening and body-contouring devices in our practice,” Atkin said. “This gives us the ability to create customized treatment plans for each individual patient.”

Atkin also offers a wide variety of dermal fillers and injectable wrinkle reducers. She and the staff of Dermatology & Laser of Del Mar focus on cosmetic non-surgical techniques designed to help restore the skin’s health and youthful appearance by increasing volume, smoothing lines and improving texture and tone. In many cases, there is little to no downtime and the patient can return to normal activities at once.

Practicing alongside Atkin are Christy Kerr and Danielle Patton. Both are California-licensed physician assistants.

Kerr has 25 years’ experience in dermatology. She is a graduate of Wake Forest University and the University of Nebraska, where she earned her master’s of physician assistant studies. She recently completed her doctorate of medical science and is a member of the American Academy of Physician Assistants and the Society of Dermatology Physician Assistants.

Patton’s love of science and desire to help others led her to her medical career. She received her medical education from Touro University California in Vallejo, where she graduated with honors. She earned a master of science in physician assistant studies and a master of public health. She is a member of AAPA and SDPA and is a Diplomate Fellow candidate in dermatology.

Dermatology & Laser of Del Mar is at 12865 Pointe Del Mar Way in the Pointe Del Mar Corporate Center.

To learn more or for a consultation or appointment to address skin concerns, visit dermdelmar.com or call (858) 350-7546.

