Manhattan hairstylist brings his cutting edge to La Jolla

Manhattan hairstylist Daniel Rosati has brought his behind-the-chair prowess to La Jolla, taking a space inside Alessandro Salon at 7660 Fay Ave. about a month ago.

Rosati, who has worked for Frederic Fekkai and other top stylists in New York, recently relocated to the West Coast.

To learn more, the La Jolla Light posed the following questions to Rosati about his business:

Q. When did your business start? Why did you relocate to La Jolla?

A. I’ve been in business [nearly 40] years. I wanted to move to La Jolla because there is so much fashion here, it appealed to me.

Q. What services do you offer?

A. I do hair color, haircuts and keratin treatments to smooth hair. I work on all types of hair.

Q. What makes you unique compared with other hairstylists?

A. Though I work with all hair, I’m particularly good with cutting hair dry. I tend to like cutting hair dry and I’m good with colicky, wavy hair and curly hair.

I like to assess my clients with their hair air-dried, or however they do it. I like to have this consultation before I start cutting your hair dry. I find that the client is able to see their hair while I’m cutting and able to give more input … on what their feelings are about the style as they’re going along.

Then I’ll wash it and restyle.

Q. What do you want La Jolla residents to know about you or your business?

A. I have always wanted to work in The Jewel and I’m hoping [La Jollans] will fulfill this dream.

To make an appointment, call (858) 900-8187.

— Business Spotlight features enterprises that support this publication. ◆