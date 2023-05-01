Jewelry, diamond and watch buyer Circa opens new office in La Jolla

Circa Jewels, a leading buyer of preowned fine jewelry, diamonds and luxury watches, has opened in La Jolla for its 22nd location worldwide.

Thuyvi Tran, a graduate gemologist from the Gemological Institute of America and former director of Circa’s San Francisco operation, is bringing her knowledge and experience to the new office at 4225 Executive Square. She invites clients to schedule complimentary jewelry evaluations with immediate payment for the items they wish to sell.

Tran addressed several questions about the business:

Q. What is Circa? What is its mission?

A. Circa is the industry leader, buying preowned fine jewelry, diamonds and luxury watches from individuals who wish to sell. We have a global team of highly trained experts and convenient online services to sell from the comfort of home. Circa’s mission since 2000 has been to elevate the selling experience while providing great value and rewarding ways to sell the items our clients no longer wear or want.

Q. What is your experience with Circa?

A. I have been with Circa for over a decade. Prior to joining in 2012 as a senior buyer in New York City, I had over 10 years of experience in the fine jewelry and watch industry. In 2015, I became director of Circa San Francisco and in 2021 I opened our Palo Alto location. Now I’m thrilled to be back in my beautiful hometown of San Diego to launch Circa’s newest addition.

Q. How can clients sell to you? How does it work?

A. Clients can schedule a private in-person appointment or start a free online submission. In our San Diego office, I can evaluate their items individually and provide an offer for purchase. Upon acceptance of our offer, we pay immediately by check or bank wire. Clients usually have questions, especially if they haven’t sold before, so I always provide transparency so they’ll feel empowered and confident in their decision.

Q. What are the benefits of Circa compared with similar businesses?

A. Being a global leader provides advantages to sellers. We have the knowledge, expertise and real-time data to be at the forefront of market trends so we can pay the highest prices. Clients’ trust in Circa is well-deserved, as we access decades of experience. This means we know our clients’ goals and are best suited to help achieve them with honesty, integrity and discretion.

Most importantly, there is no obligation to sell or any commissions, fees or lengthy consignment times. We provide an expedient and secure selling service, much to our clients’ delight.

Q. What trends are you seeing in the preowned market?

A. The preowned luxury market has seen tremendous growth in recent years. Buyers and sellers are starting to recognize the adverse impact that new manufacturing takes on the environment. By reselling items they no longer wear, clients are contributing in a very real way to the circular economy. Every diamond resold is one less that has to be unearthed. Our customers ... are showing even greater interest for preowned items, especially diamonds over 1 carat and certain luxury brands such as Rolex and Cartier. So if you’re no longer wearing yours, now may be the ideal time to sell and get great value.

Q. Why sell unworn jewelry, diamonds or watches?

A. Styles, tastes and priorities change. Many of our clients are looking to move on after a life-altering event such as a divorce or may want to sell inherited jewelry that doesn’t match their lifestyle. Chances are if you haven’t worn a piece of jewelry in a year, you won’t wear it again.

Selling the jewelry we no longer want or wear can grant us the permission we crave to indulge in the luxuries we really do want — a vacation, an investment or that special something you’ve been eyeing.

To learn more or to schedule a private appointment, visit circajewels.com/office/?location=circa-sd or call (858) 665-3670.

