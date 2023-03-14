La Jolla Gem Appraisal helps customers evaluate their valuables

Trang (Jen) Pham opened La Jolla Gem Appraisal on Silverado Street in 2021 after working in the jewelry trade for seven years.

To learn more, the La Jolla Light posed the following questions to Pham:

Q. Who founded your business? What is its mission?

A. I opened La Jolla Gem Appraisal using my experience in the trade and the education I received from the Gemological Institute of America and the American Society of Appraisers to work as an independent jewelry appraiser.

La Jolla Gem Appraisal’s mission is to ensure the public’s trust in gems and jewelry by providing unbiased, evidence-based valuation services.

Q. What services do you offer?

A. We offer professional jewelry and watch appraisals for insurance, resale, estate and tax liability.

Q. What makes you and/or your company unique compared with similar businesses?

A. I like to use three terms to describe our business: worry-free, credible and qualified.

• Worry-free: You don’t have to leave the jewelry with us for the examination. Instead, you can watch while we study your jewelry.

• Credible: We uphold the highest standards of integrity and professionalism by providing credible and objective opinions of the jewelry quality, diamond grading, identification and value. We are the only Accredited Gemologists Association-certified gemological laboratory in San Diego. To be certified by AGA, the lab must meet their strict requirements for equipment and procedures. We are also one of a few appraisal firms that can identify natural vs. lab-grown diamonds using advanced technology.

• Qualified: Unlike frequently seen one-page appraisals, our report is a comprehensive appraisal report including explanations of methodologies we use, market research, color photographs, a literal description and the appropriate type of value for each appraised item. In addition, as qualified appraisers defined by Treasury regulations, we are one of a few in San Diego that can perform appraisals for determining federal estate tax liability.

Q. What’s new recently with the business that you want everyone to know about?

A. I am thrilled to share that I just won the Rising Star Award from the American Society of Appraisers a few months ago. We all wish our efforts to be acknowledged, and this award confirms that I am going in the right direction and encourages me to do more.

This job brings me so much joy because I can use my knowledge and experience to help people with their jewelry.

I’ve been working on a blog where I share my knowledge and expertise in gemology, jewelry and guidelines for jewelry appraisal (lajollagemappraisal.com/blog).

Q. What are the advantages of working in La Jolla?

A. We are the only independent jewelry appraisal firm in The Village for now. Therefore, it is not only an advantage for our business but also for La Jolla residents when they can have their jewelry appraised within a walkable distance.

This community is well-connected and willing to go the extra mile to support each other. I have received so much support from the La Jolla Village Merchants Association, other business owners and individuals in La Jolla. I’m very grateful to them.

La Jolla is a paradise on Earth, so having the privilege to work and live in La Jolla is an absolute pleasure to me.

La Jolla Gem Appraisal is at 800 Silverado St. For more information, call (858) 255-8085 or visit lajollagemappraisal.com.

— Business Spotlight features enterprises that support this publication. ◆