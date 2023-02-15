Chiropractor Maddie Wallace treats ‘all ages and stages’ in La Jolla office

Business Spotlight:

At Awaken Family Chiropractic, Maddie Wallace uses a variety of tools and techniques in her La Jolla office to meet the needs of her patients.

The office, at 7734 Herschel Ave. in The Village, opened in 2021 and has grown recently with the addition of an office coordinator.

To learn more, the La Jolla Light posed the following questions to Wallace:

Q. When did your business start? Who founded it? What is its mission?

A. Awaken Family Chiropractic was founded two years ago by myself. The mission of my business is to help people live life with less limitations and more life expression. I truly believe in the unlimited healing potential within each of us, and it is my goal to reconnect you to that innate healing power. We are designed to be healthy, happy, resilient and adaptable. Chiropractic care helps you be just that.

Q. What services do you offer?

A. I offer chiropractic care for people of all ages and stages. This means I work with infants, elderly and everyone in between. I specialize in prenatal and pediatric care and have additional training in serving those specific populations. ... Chiropractic is not a one-size-fits-all, and I value meeting people where they’re at so we can work together to create the best possible healing experience.

Q. What makes you and/or your company unique compared with similar businesses?

A. My office is very intimate, personal and cozy. The space is designed with your nervous system in mind. My goal is to make you feel grounded and comfortable so you can move from a state of “go, go, go” to one of rest and relaxation. I know that when your nervous system feels safe in its environment, you are better able to heal. That is why I spend quality time with each practice member and strive to understand their health from every perspective.

Q. What’s new recently with the business that you want everyone to know about?

A. The newest exciting news in my business is that I hired my first employee last fall! Kūlia is my office coordinator and helps the business run more smoothly. With her on board, I have expanded my capacity to see more people, participate in more community events and feel more supported in my day to day. Plus, she is a wonderful resource for my practice members to get their scheduling/billing/etc. needs met more efficiently.

Q. What are the advantages of working in La Jolla?

A. La Jolla is an absolutely beautiful community. I love that my office is walking distance to the ocean and all of the wonderful shops and restaurants. Being a business owner here is such a blessing. I feel fortunate to be a part of something so unique and special. I am proud to be located in the heart of La Jolla Village. It truly is a dream come true.

