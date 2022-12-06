Sleep Solutions of San Diego offers the chance to ‘sleep better tonight for a better tomorrow’

Business Spotlight:

Sleep Solutions of San Diego has a straightforward mission — to help its clients sleep better. To learn more about the business, the La Jolla Light posed the following questions to Melissa Brockett, its office manager and co-owner. The rest of the team is composed of her husband, Dr. Jeff Brockett, and dental sleep assistant Serena Toliver.

Q. What is your business’s mission? Who founded it?

A. The business was founded by Dr. Todd Morgan, a pioneer in the field of dental sleep medicine. We [the Brocketts] assumed ownership in April 2022. The mission of our business is, “Get your life back by getting a good night’s rest.”

We are dedicated to helping you treat and solve obstructive sleep apnea and/or snoring so you can sleep better tonight for a better tomorrow. We are committed to providing thoughtful and compassionate care.

Q. What services do you offer?

A. We manage obstructive sleep apnea with the use of mandibular advancement devices.

We offer referral for home sleep testing; oral appliance therapy (OAT) for sleep apnea, snoring and TMJ [temporomandibular joint disorder]; and coordination of OAT with your medical doctor and medical insurance carrier.

Q. What makes you and/or your company unique compared with similar businesses?

A. We are proud to be a small “mom and pop” business and strive to foster meaningful relationships with our patients. It is our desire to grow our business the old-fashioned way: through word of mouth and hard work.

Dr. Jeff Brockett has completed a hospital-based residency in oral maxillofacial radiology. (Sleep Solutions of San Diego)

Q. What’s new recently with the business that you want everyone to know about?

A. What distinguishes Dr. Brockett is that he has completed a hospital-based residency in oral maxillofacial radiology. This is unique in the world of dental sleep medicine. All of our new patient consultations include a head and neck scan of the oral maxillofacial complex. These images are read and diagnosed by Dr. Brockett.

Q. What are the advantages of serving your local communities (Del Mar, La Jolla and Carmel Valley)?

A. Dr. Brockett is excited to serve the community in which he grew up. He is a graduate of Del Mar Hills Elementary School, Earl Warren Middle School and Torrey Pines High School. Dr. Brockett’s father nurtured a dental practice in La Jolla for over 40 years. Dr. Brockett’s grandfather was the second oral surgeon in the San Diego area. He is very excited to continue the family legacy of serving the San Diego region.

Sleep Solutions of San Diego is at 1349 Camino Del Mar, Del Mar. For more information, call (619) 955-6103 or visit sleepsolutionsofsandiego.com.

— Business Spotlight features commercial enterprises that support this publication. ◆