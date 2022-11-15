Mundoval Capital Management focuses on tailored service for financial success

Business Spotlight:

To empower its clients to make the most of their money, Mundoval Capital Management Inc. aims to provide personalized services. To learn more about the practice, the La Jolla Light posed the following questions to founder and President Arthur Johnson, who owns it with Natalie McIntosh.

Q. When did your business start? Who founded it? What is its mission?

A. Mundoval Capital Management Inc. was founded in 2002. ... Our mission is to improve the lives of our clients and their families by providing highly personalized wealth management services.

Q. What services do you offer?

A. Mundoval Capital Management Inc. provides investment advisory services on a discretionary basis for individuals, trusts and estates, charitable organizations, corporations, pension and profit-sharing plans and investment companies.

Q. What makes your company unique compared with similar businesses?

A. Mundoval Capital Management seeks to understand each client’s investment objectives in order to develop and maintain an appropriate long-term investment plan that is consistent with their return objectives, risk tolerance, liquidity needs, time horizon, tax status and other unique circumstances.

Q. What’s new recently with the business that you want everyone to know about?

A. In light of the recent state of California mandate requiring business owners with five or more employees to offer a retirement plan, Mundoval Capital Management Inc. specializes in assisting business owners with establishing and maintaining retirement plans that are appropriate for their given circumstances.

After we assist the client with the development of an investment policy statement, we provide investment advice to the client regarding asset classes and investment alternatives available for their retirement plan in accordance with their investment policies and objectives.

We also meet with the client on a periodic basis to discuss investment performance and make recommendations to maintain, remove or replace investment options.

Q. What are the advantages of working in La Jolla?

A. We have close proximity to our clients, most of which live in the greater San Diego area.

Mundoval Capital Management Inc. is at 7855 Ivanhoe Ave., La Jolla. Learn more at mundoval.com or (858) 454-4837.

