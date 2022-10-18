‘There is a loan for everyone’: La Jolla mortgage specialist Ed Woolery’s goal is to make dreams come true

Business Spotlight:

Ed Woolery says he’s on a mission to help people obtain the American dream of property ownership. But achieving that usually requires a loan.

Woolery, vice president of mortgage lending at Guaranteed Rate Affinity in La Jolla, relies on the tips and tricks he’s collected over the past 30 years in the real estate business to help applicants get there.

“I can get a loan for pretty much anybody,” he said. “I know it’s a bit clichéd, but if you love what you do, it’s not a job, and that’s how I feel. I have the opportunity to help people from all walks of life: first-time homebuyers with not much money to savvy real estate investors with lots of money. Because of that, every day is different, everyone has different needs and goals. I love to learn what their goals are and make them happen. That’s why I do what I do.”

Newsletter Get the La Jolla Light weekly in your inbox News, features and sports about La Jolla, every Thursday for free Enter email address Sign Me Up You may occasionally receive promotional content from the La Jolla Light.

Woolery said he prides himself on building relationships with potential clients and business partners to best understand each person’s goals.

“I’ll talk to people for a year, up to three years before they do anything,” he said. “I like to create a relationship; it’s not just a one and done. It’s more personal. There are people I work with now that I did financial work with 10 to 15 years ago. Now, real estate agents and wealth managers feel comfortable sending their clients to me.

“It’s such a great day when a loan comes through. I have one coming in ... for a couple with a new baby buying their first condo, and it’s an emotional experience. That’s what drives me, moments like that.”

“Everyone has different needs and goals. I love to learn what their goals are and make them happen. That’s why I do what I do.” — Ed Woolery

Woolery’s job is to take the necessary steps that come ahead of all the bigger steps of looking for a property to buy.

“I walk them through the process of what the buyer should do,” he said. “A buyer should talk to a lender first and foremost so they can assess your circumstances: their credit, their income, their job history, what they are willing to put down and what they are comfortable spending every month [on a mortgage]. From there it is like a puzzle, and I put all the pieces together. In this day and age, you can look at properties online, but it doesn’t do you any good to look at something you can’t attain. So anyone interested in buying property needs to talk to a lender first and then talk to an agent.”

The real estate market right now is “crazy and volatile,” he said, with interest rates double what they were this time last year. Nevertheless, he added, “there is a loan for everyone,” along with programs to help ease interest rates at the onset of a purchase.

“There are good strategies to help people get the American dream,” he said. “I keep up to date on everything.”

Woolery can be reached at (858) 922-3325 or by email at ed.woolery@grarate.com. The office is at 930 Prospect St.

Business Spotlight features commercial enterprises that support this publication. ◆