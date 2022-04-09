SteamDiego continues full speed ahead as authority on steam and sauna products

Business Spotlight:

Since 1948, when Bernard Garber began installation and plumbing services in San Diego, SteamDiego has become one of the foremost experts in electric steam boilers and dry saunas, in addition to comprehensive manufacturer warranty services.

“I grew up in plumbing; I’ve been plumbing on and off starting when I was 13, and somewhere in my 20s I took the business over,” said Steve Garber, whose father moved to Southern California from Milwaukee.

SteamDiego provides service for major manufacturers and suppliers of steam and sauna products throughout the United States and is relied on to serve as their expert in the field.

Steve Garber has now been in the business for more than 30 years.

“Now all we do is steam and sauna work,” said Garber, who earned a bachelor’s degree in biology from UC Santa Cruz and a master’s in peace studies from the University of San Diego. “I’ve really enjoyed working on steam units because it was extremely challenging in the beginning, and getting into sauna work also was very challenging. And then I built my first sauna many, many years ago for a guy in Rancho Santa Fe who happened to be a contractor.”

Garber also had some clients he had worked with for a long time on plumbing. Eventually, he found a plumber to refer them all to.

“I felt an obligation to my clients to take care of them, so I stuck with it for a long time,” Garber said.

“We develop good relationships with all of our clients,” he added. “When you’re a plumber, it’s a lot easier because you’re seeing the clients a lot, there’s a lot going on. With steam work, our main thrust is communication, reliability, quick response.”

“We’re doing so well; I don’t like to grow too fast. Quality and customer service are my biggest concerns.” — Steve Garber

SteamDiego provides an array of resources on its website for customers. The company also has a blog with posts that address topics such as health benefits of using a sauna regularly and benefits of having a steam room in your home.

“People ask us these questions all the time,” Garber said.

SteamDiego has kept up with the many technological advances in sauna and steam work over the years, he said. “And we’ve kept up to speed on infrared saunas, as opposed to traditional saunas. We prefer traditional saunas, but there are alleged medical benefits.”

Garber said his goals include growing the company gradually, which he said will help maintain high levels of customer service.

“We’re doing so well; I don’t like to grow too fast,” he said. “Quality and customer service are my biggest concerns.”

For more information, visit steamdiego.com or call (619) 295-2780.

