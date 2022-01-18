‘Gold endures’: H.S. Perlin Co. banks on its relationships into its 61st year

Business Spotlight:

With an aim to help clients grow and protect their wealth, gold investment consulting company H.S. Perlin Co. Inc. is celebrating more than 60 years of gold appreciation.

H.S. Perlin Co., at 1110 Silverado St. in La Jolla, offers customers “assistance to acquire a small percentage of gold for their wealth protection, diversification and pleasure,” according to its president, Joel Perlin.

“I meet with the individual client … to meet their objectives based on [their] desire and what their interests are,” he said, whether that be gold coins, estate jewelry or something else.

Perlin took over the business from his father, Herbert, who started it in 1961.

H.S. Perlin Co.’s services are offered by appointment only, which Perlin said gives him the opportunity to “provide good service and provide the needs for the clients.”

“We are a relationship business,” he said. Many of his customers have stayed with him “for many decades, and in some cases, I’m assisting the second and third generations.”

Perlin said his services provide “a safety valve. I like to say gold is the ultimate financial insurance.”

H.S. Perlin Co. Inc. on Silverado Street is marking its 61st year as a gold investment consulting company. (Elisabeth Frausto)

Gold is “part of what I call ‘diversified asset protection’ that’s fun and pleasurable,” Perlin said. “If you spend years acquiring gold and use it as part of a diversified financial [portfolio], your benefit is physical ownership. … You could have had a lot of fun, enjoyed your assets, and it’s appreciated nicely.”

The value of gold has tripled since 2008, said Perlin, who advises people to allocate 5 percent of their investment portfolios in physical gold.

“Some people only want real estate,” he said. “Some people only want stocks. [But] no one should only have their investment eggs in one basket.”

Perlin also said gold is “a very liquid asset should there come a need for people to have immediate access” to funds.

The desirability of gold is global, Perlin said, pointing to gold coins from countries such as Australia, Tunisia and the United States. “Gold is universal and has been for centuries.”

The precious metal “is still being manufactured by our government today,” he added.

Gold’s longevity as an investment led Perlin to coin the service mark “Gold endures,” which also is the company’s website address. “There’s something permanent about gold,” he said.

Perlin also connects “Gold endures” to the business: “We’ve been providing clients with services in collectibles, estate jewelry and precious metals for all those decades. We and gold have endured.”

H.S. Perlin Co. has been a member of the Professional Numismatists Guild as an accredited precious metals dealer for 34 years, which Perlin said is “important [because] it assures the client that they’re dealing with someone who is legitimate.”

He said the PNG certification means his work is “guaranteed: authenticity, quality and trading.”

“In the years that I’ve been here in La Jolla, there have been ups and downs in the economics,” Perlin said. “I’ve been able to assist many people at different times, through the ability of either acquisition or disposition, to be able to move through some challenges. … That’s why I’m still enthusiastic about it.”

For more information, call (858) 459-7803 or visit goldendures.com.

