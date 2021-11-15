Dr. Faryal Siddiqui brings her dermatology talents to La Jolla Cosmetic Laser Clinic

Business Spotlight:

Board-certified dermatologist Dr. Faryal Siddiqui joined the La Jolla Cosmetic Laser Clinic this year to practice the full spectrum of dermatology — treating common acne and rashes; surgery for skin cancer or benign lesions; and cosmetic dermatology using lasers.

Siddiqui was educated at the University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio and the University of Texas at Austin and has extensive experience in the medical field, including her dermatology residency at the University of Texas and serving as chief resident in her final year.

“I started medical school not wanting to do dermatology because I had raging acne as an adolescent and didn’t have good experience with the dermatologists,” Siddiqui said. But a medical mission to Nicaragua changed all that when she was confronted with patients with skin disorders.

“That made me think I was wrong and could do dermatology,” she said. She volunteered at clinics and realized she loved it.

“Dermatology is unique in that you can see all age ranges, from babies to geriatrics, men and women, and it’s one of the only fields where you can do medical and surgical work in the same day. It was the breadth of the field and the fact I could see every kind of patient that I love,” Siddiqui said.

She was brought into the La Jolla Cosmetic Laser Clinic a year after her residency after meeting clinic founder Dr. Nasrin Mani and the two hit it off.

“One of the things I liked about residency was how much it felt like family, and I didn’t think I’d get that again, but it’s like that here,” Siddiqui said. “Everyone who works here has worked here for years, which speaks to how this place operates and how good a boss Dr. Mani is. We help each other with second opinions, and everyone is so willing to help each other out. It’s also great to work at a place with so many procedures under one roof. It’s a comprehensive center.”

Now that she’s here, Siddiqui prides herself not only on the specialty services she can provide but also being able to dedicate time to her patients. She works with them to implement skin health measures that both make the skin look good and are good in the long run.

First, “wear sunscreen” she said. “A lot of people don’t realize cumulative sun exposure connects to aging and increased risk for cancer, even just the sun you get in the car. It’s not just the Mexico trip you take once a year. Anyone who has sustained a lot of sun exposure should get skin checks as part of their health care, especially those that live in Southern California.”

The La Jolla Cosmetic Laser Clinic’s signature services include medical dermatology, acne treatments, fillers and injectables, skin rejuvenation procedures, body and facial treatments, hair restoration and laser treatments. The clinic is at 7720 Fay Ave. Learn more at (858) 225-8380 or lajollalaser.com.

