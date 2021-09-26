VV Hair Salon brings Italian haircutting techniques to La Jolla

Business Spotlight:

VV Hair Salon owner Violeta Shtaro believes in the transformative power of a good haircut.

“I don’t do just hair, I do transformations,” she said. “My goal is to have people come in, get a haircut and leave stunning. … There is no better feeling than when people come in and feel it’s worth their time and money, feeling confident and like they have a friend here.”

Having worked in salons in Italy before coming to America, Shtaro applies the Italian technique of hair cutting and styling.

“What makes me unique is my technique, attention to detail, ability to use all different kinds of tools and using the best products,” she said. “That comes from my time in the Italian salons. ... I think there is nothing like the Italian touch, whether it’s food, clothing or hairstyling. It makes everything better.”

In Italy, Shtaro said, stylists work with all types of tools — scissors, straight razors and texturizing shears — and the focus is on working with each person’s face to find the best hairstyle. “You make the hair fit with their look. It doesn’t have to be a perfect haircut, but it has to be perfect for the person that is going to have it. The same haircut can look different on two different people because of their face shape, head shape, hair volume and texture. It all matters.”

She likes to offer layers. “You can have long hair that just hangs there like a curtain,” Shtaro said. “But you could put layers into it or add something around the face. A little bit of layers can make a huge difference in someone’s hair.

“I can also thin out certain parts of the hair that work best for the person’s face. It makes the hair easy to style and can make a huge difference.”

She also specializes in detail-oriented work and focuses on the finishing touches after the hair is cut and styled. “That’s part of my job. … I don’t just do that to please the customers, I do that to finish my work. That is key,” Shtaro said.

In addition to haircuts and styling, she specializes in coloring, color corrections and extensions.

When she changes clients’ hair color, Shtaro gives them two weeks and if they don’t like it, they can return and have it corrected. “Color is something you can have for a long time, so you have to love it,” she said. “I know how it feels. I have tried things [with my hair] and not liked it. And you don’t want to pay for something you hate.

“Or I could do highlights, which, especially around the face, are like a facelift.”

Shtaro said extensions tend to be more popular when the weather gets cooler and it isn’t too hot to carry long hair.

“I like to see my customers come back to my chair,” Shtaro said. “I do whatever it takes to make sure that happens.”

VV Hair Salon is at 1250 Prospect St., La Jolla. Hours are 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and by appointment on Sundays. Styling is included in the price of a haircut. To learn more, visit vvhairsalon.com or call (858) 999-0055.

Business Spotlight features commercial enterprises that support this publication. ◆