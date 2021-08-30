GDC Construction starts service department to show ‘no job is really too big or too small’

Business Spotlight:

Among the long list of things that got put off during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic — going to movies, taking vacations, getting elective medical procedures — management at GDC Construction found that La Jollans also were putting maintenance of their homes on hold.

Now that more people are venturing out and letting home repair workers in, GDC Construction is seeing more requests for service and more attention to deferred maintenance.

“We mostly do custom home [construction] from the ground up and remodels, but we have had a lot of calls for service work,” said GDC President Pancho Dewhurst. So GDC started a service department.

“We never had a service department before, but we can do it all,” he said. “So if people are in need of smaller projects or general maintenance, that is something we can jump on right away. We’re right here in the heart of The Village and can be there the same day to meet the clients, review what their needs are and make it a smooth process.”

Dewhurst said a lot of people call for water issues because La Jolla has houses that are older and on hillsides. “We are experts in drainage and waterproofing issues,” he said.

Other service projects GDC handles include dry rot, termite damage, painting, replacing fascia boards, hardscape, landscape, bathroom remodels or repairs, water filtration systems, HVAC system installation or repairs, “smart home” system setup, tile work, and roof, garage door, gate and kitchen repairs.

“We see [the service department] as an extension of our commitment to the community and helping people in town,” Dewhurst said. “They know they can count on us, that we are going to do a good job and that we are not going anywhere.”

GDC also has the experience through its previous construction projects to facilitate the permit and planning process, Dewhurst said.

“Sometimes clients don’t realize how big a job is and what permits might be needed,” he said. “We can lead the client into the right path. If the work needs a permit or plans, we have architects and engineers we have connections with. It’s a turnkey service.”

GDC also has its own dump truck — which employees call “Big Blue” — to haul away any debris from a job the same day so a trash bin doesn’t need to be parked in front of the home.

Dewhurst is a fourth-generation contractor in La Jolla — his family has been building since the 1920s.

In addition to its homebuilding, GDC has been involved with other projects throughout La Jolla, such as constructing the Mount Soledad cross and the National Veterans Memorial that surrounds it, restoring La Jolla Firehouse No. 13, remodeling the La Jolla Community Center and donating a flagpole at La Jolla High School.

The Dewhurst family also has volunteered with the La Jolla Christmas Parade & Holiday Festival since the 1950s, including planting the tree on the La Jolla Recreation Center grounds that is decorated for the parade.

“No job is really too big or too small,” Dewhurst said with a chuckle.

GDC Construction is at 1031 Silverado St. Hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays. Learn more at (858) 551-5222 or gdcconstruction.com.

Business Spotlight features commercial enterprises that support this publication. ◆