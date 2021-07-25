‘Traditional with a twist’: Adelaide’s La Jolla flower shop is planting itself in a new location

Business Spotlight:

Adelaide’s La Jolla is moving — 40 feet. The Village flower shop is taking its lengthy history of floral design from 7766 Girard Ave. across the alley to 919 Silverado St.

The new location is more spacious, with a large, glass walk-in cooler for customers to choose their flowers, a display window along Silverado, a lounge inside for clients to meet with designers, a wrap station and more.

Adelaide’s also has applied for a license to sell beer, wine and champagne as accompaniments to its floral gifts.

Co-owners Larry Anhorn and Jerry Parent said the new site will be ready by the end of July, with the move happening slowly and finishing by the end of August.

Adelaide’s is offering many of its items at the Girard location at 50 percent off in preparation for the move.

The Girard building is in need of upgrades, Parent said, and the building’s owners “made us an offer we couldn’t refuse,” allowing Parent and Anhorn to expand their range of products in a completely renovated space.

Adelaide’s started in 1936 with Adelaide Phillips’ roadside flower stand in Encinitas. She and her son built the La Jolla location in 1945 and sold the company to the Newell family in 2010.

Parent and Anhorn came aboard as employees in 2011 and gradually took over the management, design direction and ownership of Adelaide’s, gaining full possession in 2016.

As they move the business forward, Parent and Anhorn are “trying to honor traditions and create a new clientele base,” Anhorn said.

“We’re trying to counterbalance the legacy [with] things in here that make sense for the next generation,” Parent said.

“It’s a more eclectic mix of style, mostly traditional with a twist,” Anhorn said. “It’s not your grandmother’s flower shop.”

“We run the gamut from very traditional to very contemporary,” Parent said. “So whatever somebody needs, we have the talent and the right designer to do it.”

He said Adelaide’s offers “everything that a traditional flower shop does, which is all of your floral arrangements that are needed for day to day, like birthdays, anniversaries, ‘I’m sorry,’ to large events” like weddings.

Adelaide’s also does arrangements for organizations like the Del Mar Thoroughbred Club.

“One of the biggest-growing areas for us is called the permanent botanicals,” Parent said. Those are “faux plants that are … so realistic.” Often, he said, clients can’t tell the difference between real and artificial flowers.

Permanent botanicals are popular with “people that have second homes here,” he said.

Anhorn, the business’s creative director, said Adelaide’s also coordinates weekly or monthly florals for clients’ homes.

The shop also sells giftware and candles, items that align with its efforts toward “beautification of the home.”

“It’s obtainable opulence,” Anhorn said.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Anhorn and Parent worked to improve Adelaide’s digital presence for online shopping.

“The website is pretty comprehensive and pretty easy to deal with,” Anhorn said. “We’re not leaving the brick and mortar, but business needs to evolve.”

“I’ve been in this business for 54 years,” he said. “I started when I was a teenager, and I was constantly growing and learned a lot. This is the closest to doing exactly what you want every single day and making yourself happy. ... I enjoy the fact that every day is different.”

To learn more about Adelaide’s move, visit adelaidesonthemove.com. To view its products and services, visit adelaides.com.

Business Spotlight features commercial enterprises that support this publication. ◆