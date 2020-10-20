Jackson Design & Remodeling offers private tours of newly remodeled showroom

Jackson Design & Remodeling, a San Diego-based team of award-winning architects and designers, is responding to current health and safety considerations by offering people interested in a remodeling project private tours of Jackson Design’s newly remodeled showroom.

“We’re all taking precautions to stay healthy during this time,” said JDR President and Chief Executive Todd Jackson. “We decided to start scheduling private tours as a way to give people a really personal, in-depth look at what we do with a one-on-one experience that also follows safe social distancing guidelines. We’ve found people love getting the focused attention of a guided tour with one of our professional designers.”

This year has seen a dramatic shift in how much time people spend in their homes and how they use their space. With home also serving as an office, a gym and a school, many are rethinking their surroundings and looking for ways to make their environment feel more comfortable and functional.

Some families are exploring their options for bringing an aging relative closer to home with an in-law suite or addition. One of the strongest trends is a desire for outdoor living space so families and friends can enjoy time together while staying safe and protected.

Whatever type of remodeling project they are planning, visitors to the Jackson Design & Remodeling Design Campus can explore examples of remodeled spaces set up as “vignettes” in the company’s showroom. The work shown encompasses a wide range of ideas in all styles, from traditional to transitional to contemporary and ultra-modern.

Whether considering a whole-home remodel or a new home, an addition, an in-law suite or accessory dwelling unit, an outdoor living space or a kitchen remodel, walking through vignettes can help visitors visualize what their space can look and feel like with elements they can see and touch.

Vignettes throughout the Jackson Design & Remodeling showroom can help visitors imagine what their home can look and feel like. (Courtesy)

Each personal tour is led by one of Jackson Design & Remodeling’s professional designers. The tour includes a detailed exploration of all the elements that go into a remodel, from materials and textures to finishes and accessories. State-of-the-art cabinetry, flooring, tile and lighting options are continually updated in interactive displays.

Visitors will learn about the latest trends in design build remodeling, from colors and shapes to space planning and architecture, and see examples of projects similar to theirs. They’ll meet the Jackson Design & Remodeling team, see designers at work in the studio, and get an overview of the company’s approach and answers to their remodeling questions.

JDR’s newly remodeled showroom is at 4797 Mercury St. in the Kearny Mesa area. To schedule a private tour or complimentary design consultation, call (858) 707-7843 or visit JacksonDesignandRemodeling.com.

Business Spotlight features commercial enterprises that support this publication. ◆