Golden Care goes ‘above and beyond’ to provide care for seniors

Business Spotlight:

Golden Care provides concierge-quality care to senior citizens, post-surgical patients and those who need assistance due to a debilitating diagnosis.

Owner and President Porsha Vogt, who graduated from Torrey Pines High School in 2000 and started the company seven years ago, believes that everyone should have the right to “age in place” safely, independently and comfortably in their home for as long as possible.

The Rancho Santa Fe native’s passion to help others is driven by the memory of her aunt Alice, who had multiple sclerosis and lived on her own without the help of a caregiver. Vogt believes a caregiver could have extended her life.

Ten years ago, Vogt was living in New York and working in finance when she had the idea to take her life in a different direction.

“I wanted to do something completely different,” she said. “I wanted to give back and help. I got along with seniors and I loved hearing their stories and advice. I put two and two together and I started a company doing something that I love.”

She moved back to California in 2012 and since starting the company has watched it grow to serve more people and neighborhoods. Golden Care now serves La Jolla, Del Mar, Carmel Valley, Solana Beach, Encinitas, Rancho Santa Fe and more.

Services and schedules are centered around each client’s needs. Golden Care caregivers can provide help with meal preparation, light housekeeping, assistance with bathing and dressing, medication reminders and offering respite and family relief. Caregivers can take clients on shopping trips and errands and to doctor’s appointments. They can provide support for memory care or hospice care in addition to providing companionship.

All caregivers are licensed, bonded and insured. While the state requires annual training, Golden Care requires quarterly training for all caregivers.

“We really do go above and beyond,” said Vogt, who added that Golden Care is a 24-7 agency and customers can call day or night and always get a person answering the phone. Vogt said Golden Care is very hands-on with any issues that come up, finding solutions to make sure families are happy and loved ones are receiving the care they deserve.

“What I love to see the most is when our caregiver becomes a part of our client’s family,” Vogt said. “To me, it doesn’t feel like work. I’m passionate about it and I love what I do.”

To schedule a complimentary in-home assessment, call (760) 828-5201. For more information, visit getgoldencare.com.

Business Spotlight features commercial enterprises that support this publication. ◆