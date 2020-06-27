Jackson Design and Remodeling offers home ideas to consider this summer

Business Spotlight:

Jackson Design and Remodeling (JDR), a San Diego-based team of award-winning architects and designers, is gearing up for summer and helping clients make their homes inviting and comfortable by designing luxurious backyards, improving curb appeal and building in-law suites.

All of these enhancements to a house will make it feel more like home, especially now that for so many, home has become an office, a gym and a social hub in addition to a dwelling.

“This could be a smart time to plan exterior projects such as enlivening curb appeal or expanding your outdoor living space,” said JDR President and Chief Executive Todd Jackson. “Now is the time to consider how well your home works and how you can improve your space to make it more functional. Since minimal contact is needed inside of our clients’ homes for outdoor projects, they are ideal as we all continue to follow social distancing guidelines.”



Backyard or patio

According to the American Institute of Architects Home Design Trends Survey, interest in outdoor improvements and outdoor living spaces continues to increase. In 2019, 68 percent of respondents said outdoor living spaces, covered outdoor spaces or outdoor “rooms” (e.g., decks and patios) are preferred and 58 percent said that blended indoor/outdoor spaces (kitchens that open to the outdoors, rooms with accordion-style glass doors and other features that enhance indoor/outdoor living) are a plus when looking to purchase a new home.

And for those who are living in their “forever homes,” designs that include thoughtful plans for outdoor living are one of the most requested elements for home remodels.

JDR helps clients achieve their outdoor living aspirations based on their entertainment style and planned use for the space. A main focal point like an outdoor kitchen or water feature should complement the home’s interior design. Gardens and patios create an outdoor space that fosters daily well-being and socially distant gatherings. Whether it’s relaxing with friends and family or hosting clients in your backyard, JDR designs a custom outdoor living space uniquely suited to each client’s needs.

JDR created an outdoor living space for clients Linda and Nick Jimas to take advantage of picturesque ocean views from their seaside home in La Jolla.

“We love, love, love our new space! The deck is a dream; it is truly resort living,” according to the Jimases. “JDR is reliable, resourceful and professional.”

For another client, JDR incorporated a luxury louvered roof to cover a spacious outdoor living area. The company recently announced it is the exclusive San Diego dealer for Outdoor Elements USA, a manufacturer of luxury louvered roofs, which create a highly customized outdoor living experience with state-of-the-art controls that respond to sun, shade, rain or wind with the touch of a button.



Curb appeal

Curb appeal is an essential element of a successful home remodel. The entry to a home should make a lasting impression on neighbors and visitors. When contemplating curb appeal, consider your home’s fences and gates, driveway, landscaping, front door and exterior. Thoughtful exteriors for Southern California homes often include landscaping with native, drought-tolerant plants and materials that work effectively in coastal environments.

JDR’s curb-appeal remodels have encompassed every style of home, from traditional to ultra-modern.



ADU/in-law suite

Accessory dwelling units, or ADUs (also referred to as in-law suites or secondary units), are an increasingly popular option for San Diego homeowners, with versatile purposes including intergenerational living, rental income, a guest house or a place to work from home.

The JDR team is experienced in Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant living spaces and can add features like one-story living and no-step entryways, along with bathroom features such as no-slip surfaces and improved lighting. California passed new laws in 2020 that make building an ADU significantly faster and easier. JDR streamlines the process from start to finish.



How to get started

Reserve an exclusive private tour of JDR’s newly remodeled showroom at Jackson Design and Remodeling, 4797 Mercury St. in the Kearny Mesa area of San Diego. Call (858) 345-4424 or visit JacksonDesignandRemodeling.com to schedule a tour or complimentary design consultation.

