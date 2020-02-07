Learn to change how you power your life at free San Diego Solar Experience event, Saturday, Feb. 8

BUSINESS SPOTLIGHT:

From changing financial incentives for solar+storage, to new promising programs like Community Choice Energy and the growing importance of battery backup power during frequent blackouts, there is a lot for residents to prepare for in the new decade. For this reason, the San Diego Solar Experience is back for the fourth consecutive year, taking place on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020 with five solar+storage seminars across the county followed by a celebration at AleSmith Brewing Company in San Diego. All events are free and open to the public.

The solar+storage seminars will be held in Chula Vista, Escondido, Poway, Carmel Valley and Carlsbad from 11 a.m. to noon (see website sdsolarexperience.org for locations). Attendees will hear from nationally certified energy practitioners from Sullivan Solar Power and the nonprofit organization influential in City of San Diego’s Community Choice Energy efforts, Climate Action Campaign. San Diegans will learn how to go solar with energy storage, protect their home from future power shut- offs, secure the 26 percent federal tax credit in 2020, financing options and how to choose a solar+storage provider that is best for their home or business.

The six-part kickoff event culminates at 3 p.m. when the clean energy celebration begins at AleSmith Brewing Company. Attendees will be treated to craft beer, tacos and educational tools that will allow them to change the way they power their lives in 2020. There will be a “2020 Vision into Solar and Storage” panel moderated by the City’s Director/Chief Sustainability Officer, Cody Hooven, and includes speakers representing LG Chem, Climate Action Campaign, Panasonic Solar, Center for Sustainable Energy and Sullivan Solar Power.

“San Diegans can now stay prepared, comfortable and safe during power shut-offs and grid failures,” said David Lopez, Group Sales Manager Solar & Storage with Panasonic Solar. “Residents can tap into their own private reservoir when the lights go out and never be kept in the dark again with battery storage systems, being able to power key appliances and comforts.”

Last year, the energy landscape in California changed drastically, with multiple Public Service Power Shutoffs (PSPS) that left millions of Californians without power and in the dark for days at a time. It was also a year when fires, reportedly caused by investor-owned utilities’ negligence, wreaked havoc on communities, resulting in the utilities either declaring bankruptcy or revealing plans to exit the energy procurement industry altogether. Considering this, the ability to produce one’s own clean and renewable energy, incorporating the latest technology for back-up power to operate in “off-grid” mode, has become critical.

During the San Diego Solar Experience, homeowners will learn how they can take advantage of several existing incentives, including the federal tax credit and the state’s battery rebate program, the Self Generation Incentive Program (SGIP), to declare energy independence in 2020.

The event will also feature an electric vehicle showcase, allowing participants to view the latest electric vehicles on the market and speak with electric vehicle owners about their experience owning and driving the vehicle. Members of the Electric Vehicle Association of San Diego will be present to share their knowledge about zero emission vehicles. Several other cleantech and sustainability nonprofits will participate, including SanDiego350, Everest Solar, Sierra Club San Diego, CED Greentech, GRID Alternatives San Diego, Energy Loan Network and San Diego Climate Action Network.

“Since I founded Sullivan Solar Power in 2004, it has been our mission every day to fundamentally change the way our region generates electricity,” said Daniel Sullivan, founder/president of Sullivan Solar Power. “San Diego is leading the nation on how this can be done, and all with the help of a diverse group of community partners and residents that help make these events not only possible, but meaningful for every attendee.”

To RSVP, visit sdsolarexperience.org

