La Jolla Dentistry of Dr. Joe D’Angelo and Dr. Ashley Olson welcomes new partner, Dr. Ryan Hoffman

When Dr. Ryan Hoffman started working at D’Angelo, Olson La Jolla Dentistry in August 2017, he knew he was exactly where he was supposed to be. Now, two years later, he is officially a partner with the practice.

“From Day 1 of working with Dr. D’Angelo and Dr. Olson, the quality was evident, but the relationships were even more apparent,” Hoffman said of what made him want to join the team. “What I’ve always admired about Joe and Ashley is their constant commitment to quality and excellence, and maintaining that regardless of the cost.”

Dr. Joe D’Angelo and Dr. Ashley Olson expressed mutual feelings of respect and appreciation for Hoffman.

“When we met Dr. Hoffman, we knew he was an ideal fit for our office,” Olson said. “And obviously, he has a tremendous amount of clinical training and he’s an amazing dentist, but maybe most important, is his ability to connect with patients and his desire to do so! It’s evident that he truly cares about our patients and finds joy in impacting their lives. That’s why Joe and I feel so confident in having him as a part of our team.”

D’Angelo, Olson La Jolla Dentistry’s office (soon to be officially changed to D’Angelo, Hoffman, Olson La Jolla Dentistry) has been at 1111 Torrey Pines Road in La Jolla since 2004, when D’Angelo ran a solo practice. “I started out with one or two treatment rooms and gradually doubled in size,” he said. “Then, we doubled again. We have 10 treatment rooms now, and we’ve increased the types of services we provide.”

D’Angelo said the office is fully equipped to handle just about any dental concern — from implants to veneers, gum recontouring, cosmetic and restorative dentistry, and Invisalign treatments.

Olson, who joined Dr. D’Angelo in 2012 and became a partner in 2014, noted: “We are continually evolving technology in our office so it gives us added tools to provide exceptional care.” Other services include sinus elevation, bone grafting, fitting patients for sports mouth guards and hybrid dentures, and, of course, tooth extractions and overall dental hygiene.

At the beginning of 2018, the dentists expanded office hours to make their comprehensive services more convenient for patients. Now, the La Jolla Dentistry office is open Monday and Wednesday evenings, and also on Saturdays.

“In order to do what we do, we must have a tremendous support team along with us,” Olson insisted. “And our assistants, our hygienists, our front desk team are incredible. They are absolutely in line with our values and they live that every day.”

D’Angelo added: “I think everybody in the practice feels like they’re doing really good things for people and making people’s lives better.”

The team invests a substantial amount of time and energy into continuing education, according to Hoffman: “We really try to treat our team like they’re our family and make sure that they’ve got their best foot forward at all times and feel supported.”

One of the most unique components of their practice, Hoffman added, is that they are not volume-based. They are “perfectly content to have one patient last the entire morning, even if it’s just a conversation for 45 minutes.” The focus is on making sure the patient feels attended to and like they’ve got the dentists’ full attention.

• D’Angelo, Olson La Jolla Dentistry is located at 1111 Torrey Pines Road, Suite 101, La Jolla. Hours: Monday 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Tuesday and Thursday 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Wednesday 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Friday 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Saturday 8 a.m. to noon. Closed Sundays. (858) 459-6224. joethedentist.com

