La Jolla included in Natural Solar Tour, Oct. 5: Sullivan Solar Power hosting free seminars and site tours

The 24th Annual National Solar Tour is coming to San Diego Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019 and is organized locally by Sullivan Solar Power, in connection with the nonprofit groups American Solar Energy Society and Solar United Neighbors.

In La Jolla, a “solar+storage” seminar will be held 11 a.m. to noon at La Jolla Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd.

It will be followed by a tour of two solar-equipped homes in La Jolla. To participate, RSVP at sdsolartour.org

The San Diego solar tour will be the largest in California, and will feature allow homeowners and community members alike to learn about the power of solar energy and to hear from their solar-equipped neighbors on the various benefits of going solar.

The tour allows participants to speak directly with solar customers and their solar installation company about the costs, processes and financial benefits of going solar.

The tours also provide a glimpse at how a variety of “solar+storage” systems look on different homes.

Sullivan Solar Power has planned several solar tours throughout the 15 years it has been in business, but this is the first year it has joined a national solar tour movement.

“We are excited that our local tour will one of the largest and most robust solar tour in the nation,” said Sullivan Solar Power founder and president Daniel Sullivan.

“Our clients, suppliers and nonprofit partners are excited to share their success stories with the community and create a space for hands-on education while learning about the power of solar and visiting operational systems.”

Other Saturday, Oct. 5 seminars will be held in Scripps Ranch, Poway, Fallbrook and Valley Center.

These seminars are free to the public and will include presentations from nationally certified energy practitioners, solar manufacturers and nonprofit experts.

The seminars will cover solar technology, battery storage, policy updates, time-of-use rates, system design, how to choose a solar provider and the sunsetting federal tax credit.

There will be several solar home tours located near the five seminar venues where, after the seminars from noon to 2 p.m., attendees are invited to visit homes that have made the switch to solar and learn about the process of going solar from their friends and neighbors.

Each home is unique and will have a different layout and design.

Several homes will also have battery storage, electric vehicles and electric vehicle chargers featured.

“We love our solar energy and the predictability we get for our monthly budget. Sullivan made it easy,” said Kathy Wright, host of a solar open house participating in the Solar Tour. The Wright’s 20-panel system was installed in early 2019, providing them a 20-year savings of $134,421.

• To learn more about Sullivan Solar Power and its long-standing educational commitment to Southern California, visit sullivansolarpower.com

• RSVP for the free Oct. 5 seminars and tours at sdsolartour.org

