La Jolla’s Coldwell Banker supports ‘Homes for Dogs;' Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices agents among sales leaders

BUSINESS SPOTLIGHT:

Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage joins Animal Pad for national ‘Homes for Dogs’ adoption weekend, Sept. 28

The La Jolla office of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage will partner with The Animal Pad, a non-profit and all-breed dog rescue that focuses on saving dogs from high-kill shelters and the streets of Mexico, to host a pet adoption event, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019 at its office, 930 Prospect St., La Jolla.

The nationwide adoption weekend is part of the “Homes for Dogs Project,” a three-year campaign launched by Coldwell Banker Real Estate LLC and Adopt-a-Pet.com, North America’s largest non-profit pet adoption website. The organization has already helped to facilitate more than 20,000 adoptions.

— Find more information about the event and where to adopt a pet in the area at adoptapet.com/homesfordogs

— To learn more about the Coldwell Banker Homes for Dogs Project, visit blog.coldwellbanker.com/homes-for-dogs

Advertisement

———

12 Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices agent teams among business journal’s list of sales leaders

The San Diego Business Journal unveiled its list of the county’s top residential real estate agents and teams ranked by sales volume for the first six months of 2019, and 12 are from Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties. In addition, the company itself placed No. 2 for the same time period, with a total local sales volume of $1.48 billion.

“It’s no surprise that our agents are so well-represented on this annual list, recognizing the power players who drive the residential market,” said Mary Lee Blaylock, president/CEO. “Their hard work, integrity, winning attitude and ability to surpass the expectations of their clients is what makes them leaders — not just within our company, but in the San Diego County market. I am honored to salute them for this well-deserved recognition.”

The teams, agents, branch offices, sales volume, and number of units sold are as follows, ranked by placement on the list, with data compiled by Trendgraphix:

TEAMS:

• No. 4: Greg Noonan & Associates - La Jolla - $66.79 million - 25 units sold

• No. 6: Team Cairncross - La Jolla - $50.789 million - 24 units sold

Advertisement

• No. 7: Maxine & Marti Gellens - La Jolla - $50.764 million - 31 units sold

• No. 9: Gregg Neuman - San Diego Downtown - $45.251 million - 63 units sold

• No. 14: The Clements Group - Coronado - $31.14 million - 19 units sold

• No. 23: Lucy Kelts - Rancho Santa Fe - $26.032 million - 9 units sold

• No. 29: Eric & Peggy Chodorow - La Jolla - $22.875 million - 11 units sold

• No. 30: Susana Corrigan & Patty Cohen - La Jolla - $22.836 million - 12 units sold

• No. 35: The Koop Group - Coronado - $21.675 million - 6 units sold

INDIVIDUAL AGENTS:

• No. 19: Suzanne Sette - La Jolla - $24.427 million - 8 units sold

• No. 20: James Jam - Olivenhain - $23.599 million - 17 units sold

Advertisement

• No. 41: Suzanne Kropf - Rancho Bernardo - $18.959 million - 20 units sold

— To learn more, contact Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties at (888) 995-7575 and visit bhhscalifornia.com

———

— Business Spotlight features commercial enterprises that support La Jolla Light.

