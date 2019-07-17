Blue Apparel store reflects La Jolla’s ocean vibe

BUSINESS SPOTLIGHT:

Blue Apparel was inspired by the sparkling blue of the ocean that Jonathan Guevara and his wife, Karina, saw as they drove down the coast back in 2009. When they stopped in La Jolla, they knew it was the perfect spot to open their family business selling high-quality resort wear for ocean-lovers. Originally from Nantucket, Massachusetts, the couple shared a business background and passed the business on to sister Gaby Guevara and her mother. They took it over in 2015 and kept the business going steady and strong at 1237 Prospect St., Suite M, La Jolla.

Given its prime location, the store attracts a lot of visitors looking for a fresh, beachy, boutique vibe — with 90 percent of Blue’s customers being tourists. “We wanted people to take a souvenir home that they would be able to style into their everyday wardrobe without it being too touristy,” said Guevara. “But we definitely would like the locals to feel like they can shop here, too.”

Blue Apparel is located at 1237 Prospect St., Suite M, La Jolla. (858) 454-2583. blueapparel.com (Photo by Jeanne Rawdin)

Advertisement

The majority of the store’s apparel has “La Jolla” printed on it, which is one distinguishing characteristic of the store. What also sets Blue Apparel apart from other beach-clothing stores in the area is its quality and variety. “We offer a wide selection that’s stylish. And we pay really close attention to trends and decide on prints that are unique. We do our best to incorporate local artisans and local companies to support small businesses here,” Guevara said.

Gaby also grew up in Nantucket, which she describes as equally beautiful to La Jolla in its own unique way. But she didn’t hesitate to come to La Jolla. “What drew me to take over the business was my desire to own a small business and putting my retail background and business degree from USD to good use,” she stated.

The store packs in a wide variety of items for beachgoers like towels, sunglasses, flip flops, t-shirts, bathing suits and pretty much anything else you might need for a day in the sun. Blue Apparel is also a great place to buy gifts for those back home, including handbags, jewelry, hoodies, golf shirts and pullovers.

Guevara said he plans on expanding the store’s online presence in the future and welcomes locals to come check out what’s for sale.

Advertisement

• Blue Apparel is located at 1237 Prospect St., Suite M, La Jolla (in the International Shops area.) (858) 454-2583. blueapparel.com

— Business Spotlight features commercial enterprises that support La Jolla Light.

Lots of apparel choices to suit the SoCal lifestyle are available at Blue Apparel, 1237 Prospect St., Suite M, La Jolla. (858) 454-2583. blueapparel.com (Photo by Jeanne Rawdin)