UC San Diego Health opens new clinic in Encinitas

North County now has a one-stop healthcare shop. UC San Diego Health just opened a new center in Encinitas to serve the healthcare needs of all ages — from infants to seniors.

In the past, patients often had to travel to La Jolla or Hillcrest to receive care. Now, they can visit the health center located at 1505 Encinitas Blvd. It’s all part of an expansion effort to reach more San Diegans.

“Our focus has been to serve our community where our patients live, work, play and travel, which is why we have been expanding so widely across the community,” said Will Sutherland, senior director of primary care at the center.

The clinic offers patients increased access to a team of top doctors and nurses, including pediatricians and family medicine specialists, to deal with a wide variety of health issues.

It also has some unique options, such as the “Save My Spot” program which allows patients to check wait times and reserve their spot in line at home or at work before they arrive.

“From the working parent to the caregiver, we all lead busy lives,” said Patty Maysent, CEO of UC San Diego Health. “We’re dedicated to caring for our community and meeting our patients where they are, instead of asking them to travel a long distance for exceptional care.”

The new clinic is designed around the needs of the patient, with same-day appointments and integrated services including Express Care, which is a walk-in option open 12 hours a day, seven days a week. It’s staffed by board-certified nurse practitioners to address common health issues like coughs, colds, simple fractures or sprains, as well as wellness visits and sports or camp physicals.

This is the first time primary care is being offered through the UC San Diego Health system in San Diego’s North County.

“For years, UC San Diego Health has provided expert specialty services to the residents of North County — oncology, women’s pelvic medicine, urology and orthopedics to name a few,” said Sutherland. “By expanding access to primary care in the North County, we have the ability to care for patients of all ages and across the spectrum of health and well-being in the local community. Whether patients see providers in Encinitas or at any of UC San Diego Health’s clinics or hospitals, all care is managed through one medical record to assure highly coordinated, safe care.”

Dr. Benjamin Shleifer in one of the pediatrics clinic room at UC San Diego Health’s Encinitas clinic at 1505 Encinitas Blvd. To learn more, call (858) 657-7000 or visit health.ucsd.edu (Photo by Kyle Dykes / UC San Diego)

The clinic officially opened in June and will soon have five providers working with 11 support-staff members to ensure each patient receives the highest quality services. UC San Diego Health is unique among local healthcare providers because it’s a nationally recognized academic medical center. Patients have access to multidisciplinary teams of experts who can provide medical and surgical resources not offered at other settings or networks.

Patients are also able to manage their health information on a mobile app called MyUCSDHealth to communicate with their doctors or find helpful resources such as visiting hours, directions and parking information.

The UC San Diego Health system includes UC San Diego Medical Center in Hillcrest; and Jacobs Medical Center, Sulpizio Cardiovascular Center, Moores Cancer Center, Shiley Eye Institute, Koman Family Outpatient Pavilion and Altman Clinical and Translational Research Institute in La Jolla.

UC San Diego Health plans on opening additional express and primary-care sites over the next four years. New locations will be offered throughout the community along public transportation lines.

To learn more, visit 1505 Encinitas Blvd. in Encinitas, call (858) 657-7000 or visit health.ucsd.edu

