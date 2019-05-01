11 Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices agents, teams place in San Diego Business Journal's List of Top 100 for 2018

BUSINESS SPOTLIGHT:

The San Diego Business Journal has unveiled its list of the county's top 100 residential real estate agents ranked by 2018 sales volume and units sold, and 11 are from Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties, a member of one of the fastest-growing real estate networks nationwide and abroad.

"This annual list recognizes the power players who drive the residential market, and it's no surprise that our agents are so well-represented," said Nicki Marcellino, regional vice president for San Diego. "Through hard work, integrity, and a winning attitude, their ability to surpass the expectations of their clients is what makes them leaders within our company, the San Diego County market, and our entire nationwide network."

For numerical purposes, the San Diego Business Journal Top 100 list groups the individual agents along with their team members as a single ranking. The agents, branch offices, sales volume, and number of units sold, are as follows, ranked by placement on the list:

• No. 8 - Gregg Neuman - San Diego Downtown - $119.885 million - 165 units sold

• No. 10 - The Clements Group - Coronado Uptown - $105.267 million - 45 units sold

• No. 12 - Susana Corrigan & Patty Cohen - La Jolla Prospect - $91.745 million - 36 units sold

• No. 13 - Maxine & Marti Gellens - La Jolla Arcade - $90.824 million - 49 units sold

• No. 16 - Greg Noonan & Associates - La Jolla Prospect - $89.447 million - 29 units sold

• No. 17 - Eric & Peggy Chodorow - La Jolla Girard - $88.784 million - 45 units sold

• No. 25 - Team Cairncross - La Jolla Prospect- $69.434 million - 29 units sold

• No. 63 - Suzanne Kropf - Rancho Bernardo - $41.616 million - 40 units sold

• No. 85 - The Koop Group - Coronado Village - $35.850 million - 10 units sold

• No. 87 - Bob & Tina Kelly - La Mesa/El Cajon - $34.983 million - 57 units sold

• No. 100 - James Jam - Olivenhain - $33.839 million - 25 units sold

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties has branch offices in these communities: Carlsbad, Carmel Valley, Chula Vista, Coronado, Del Mar, Escondido, La Jolla, La Mesa, Mission Hills, Olivenhain, Point Loma, Rancho Bernardo, Rancho Santa Fe, San Diego Central and San Diego Downtown. For more information, call (888) 995-7575 and visit bhhscalifornia.com

