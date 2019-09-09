Agents of Change: La Jolla real estate agents help build homes for those in need in Tijuana

BUSINESS SPOTLIGHT:

As the sun rose on an early June morning, dedicated real estate agents from Pacific Sotheby’s International Realty boarded vans heading to the back hills and dirt roads of Tijuana, Baja California. Their mission: to build a home from bottom to top for a family in dire need. And build they did, spending the day putting up walls, painting, hammering, doing electrical work, setting the roof and even furnishing the interior with beds, blankets, table and a stove.

“It’s always a bit overwhelming seeing the uninhabitable, and unsanitary conditions families are living in,” said Karen Hickman, Realtor, Pacific Sotheby’s International Realty, La Jolla . “It’s rewarding at the end of the day to know that we created a safe home for them. We get to meet the family and the children, you can see gratitude in their faces and smiles.”

The build was organized by agents Hickman and Nicole Minabe, who serve as La Jolla Office Champions on behalf of Pacific Sotheby’s International Realty’s Agents of Change program. This is the third home they’ve organized to build in poverty-stricken areas of Tijuana.

Many hands helping make the work load easier. (Courtesy Photo)

