Warwick’s Presents: The Simple Art of Corporate Gift Giving offered at La Jolla bookstore and exquisite gift shop

Client gift-giving is of growing importance in every industry: corporate, education, real estate and non-profits. Luckily for La Jolla , Warwick’s just launched a Corporate Gift Program.

According to owner Nancy Warwick: “Our customers voiced a need for a simple way to order client gifts. They requested high-quality unique gifts made by American artisans and known designers. Customers knew our gifts would be beautifully wrapped and meaningful to their clients, but they also wanted ease and for Warwick’s to take care of all the details, including shipping.”

The Corporate Gift program, complete with a complimentary personal shopper, was a logical next step for Warwick’s. The store has been selling exquisite gifts and books since 1896, and corporate gifting was a natural extension of their expertise.

Why is corporate gifting growing and why is it so important?

Forbes magazine reports over 80 percent of executives believe that business gifts generate a measurable positive return on investment in addition to tangible benefits. These findings are validated by a Knack study of over 1,000 executives that found they are especially impacted by a gift that tells a story and facilitates a deeper personal connection: “It is memorability that drives the connectedness and loyalty that creates the ROI.”

The same study stated: “Gifts can impact their opinion of a business partner both positively and negatively.” This leads to the conclusion that if you are going to give a corporate gift, do it right and you will increase client loyalty and referrals. Do it wrong and you may make no impression or even worse a poor impression. Business gifts can determine successful relationships and drive sales, yet the selection of the perfect gift can be overwhelming.

Warwick’s believes there are four key components to successful gift giving:

1) Presentation, Presentation, Presentation, a beautifully wrapped gift pleases the client prior to even opening it.

2) Personalize the gift and make it memorable. Selecting a long-lasting gift that reflects the personality of the client will serve to remind the recipient of you, time and time again.

3) Keep it local. A gift sourced from a local independent business adds meaning to the gift. It demonstrates to the client that you value and support your community.

4) Include a handwritten card with the gift; this shows a personal time investment and reinforces to the client that you value their business.

Warwick’s dedicated buyers search independent and well-known brands to locate high quality gifts that are perfect for the Corporate Gift program, designed with current research and knowledge of their customer base.

Here are just a few of Warwick’s favorite client gift ideas.

• The Traditionalist will be impressed with custom engraved fine pens selected from the largest pen selection in San Diego and can be complemented with a wide range of leather portfolios and briefcases.

• The Wine Lover will take their Bosca wine carrier to picnics and friends’ homes. The Italian leather carrier pairs beautifully with a wine of the customer’s choice or Warwick’s can select a bottle to include with the gift. The single wine carrier can be personalized with a monogram.

• The Adventure Traveler will be prepared to plan their next trip with a Mova Globe or a compact leather travel atlas. The traveler will be impressively outfitted on excursions with travel journals, passport holders and luggage tags, offered in a range of leather colors and available for monograming.

• The Millennial can enjoy quality wireless speakers and chargers. What makes these techie gifts so extraordinary, is the option to imprint these items with a photo of your choice. Millennials are also appreciating traditional tools, discovering the beauty and sense of satisfaction that comes with writing with a fountain pen.

• The New Homeowner will be thrilled with French steak knives and hand-crafted cheese boards or a La Jolla map blanket created exclusively for Warwick’s by an American designer.

No home is complete without a coffee-table book, and with over 25,000 books, Warwick’s can recommend the perfect book for your client.

Warwick’s, 7812 Girard Ave., La Jolla offers quantity discounts, as well as free engraving or monograming on selected items ordered by Oct. 31. All gifts will be beautifully wrapped, and shipping and delivery are available. Warwick’s is happy to set up an appointment at your office or the store, to show a sample of corporate gifts that may appeal specifically to your clients. Contact Warwick’s at (858) 454-0347 and ask for Nancy Warwick or Kim Russell, or e-mail corporategifts@warwicks.com and visit warwicks.com

