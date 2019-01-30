San Diego Solar Experience to link experts, homeowners: Educational seminar set for Feb. 9

BUSINESS SPOTLIGHT:

The third annual San Diego Solar Experience Kickoff returns to sunny San Diego Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019. The event will unite residents with local cleantech businesses and nonprofits to piece together the puzzle of new clean energy policy and share insights into what's changing in renewable energy in 2019. As policy changes and our communities continue to implement plans that achieve our climate goals, it's both necessary and difficult to remain informed. The San Diego Solar Experience Kickoff event aims to conquer this challenge.

Participants can attend one of three county-wide seminars in Carlsbad, Chula Vista and Ramona, where they will learn from nationally certified energy practitioners and nonprofit experts on the facts and benefits of gaining energy independence.

The day culminates with a central celebration at the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 569 (IBEW Local 569) in San Diego, where guests can enjoy a cleantech expo, nonprofit advocacy corner, electric vehicle showcase and test drives, keynote presentation and complimentary meet-and-greet cocktail hour. Here, renewable energy advocates will be available to provide key insight into going solar in 2019 and answer questions about San Diego's clean energy goals.

Event partners include SanDiego350, Surfrider Foundation San Diego, Sierra Club San Diego, Sullivan Solar Power, Electric Vehicle Association of San Diego, Panasonic Solar, San Diego Climate Action Network and many more organizations.

A major force in the world of clean energy policy, State Assemblymember Todd Gloria, will deliver the keynote presentation at IBEW Local 569. Gloria began working on the City's current Climate Action Plan while serving as interim mayor in 2013 and 2014. His work propelled San Diego to the forefront of communities for clean energy and set the stage for the state of California to adopt Senate Bill 100 in 2018, moving the state to 100 percent clean energy by 2045.

Following Gloria's address, there will be a question-and-answer session with Nicole Capretz, executive director of Climate Action Campaign, and Daniel Sullivan, founder and president of Sullivan Solar Power.

"For nearly 15 years Sullivan Solar Power has been fighting to move San Diego to 100 percent clean energy to show the world we do not need to depend on fossil fuels to power our homes, businesses and vehicles," said Sullivan. "The San Diego Solar Experience Kickoff will relay to residents exactly what they can do to commit to 100 percent clean on an individual level while providing information and tools needed to join the solar energy revolution."

This one-day educational initiative is happening at a pivotal time for renewable energy. As cities and states catch on to the environmental, social and financial benefits of renewable energy, more and more climate action plans are calling for 100-percent clean energy with increasingly aggressive deadlines. While many people believe the benefits are obvious, the implementations may seem unclear or out of reach. Initiatives from the Solar Experience Kickoff aim to change that, offering free to the public education to help enlighten San Diegans on their quest for energy independence.

The San Diego Solar Experience Kickoff website offers more information on the schedule and participants. Learn more and RSVP at sdsolarexperience.org

