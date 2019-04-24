La Jolla Sports Club: Fitness finds all under one roof

BUSINESS SPOTLIGHT:

Throw a stone anywhere in The Village and you're bound to hit a workout place — Pilates, yoga, boxing, circuit training, weightlifting, aerobics — the list goes on and on. What makes La Jolla Sports Club stand out from the others is that it offers, everything in one place. The club has 85 group classes throughout the week that include cycling, yoga, interval training, Pilates, Barre, Zumba and dance, and even group meditation. Twenty-two trainers are on hand to guide your workout throughout 23,000 square feet of cardio and weight-training equipment. But we're just getting started.

The club also has a free towel service, spacious locker rooms, free two-hour garage parking, chilled eucalyptus towels, and separate steam rooms and infrared saunas for men and women. There's even a bright and cheery childcare facility for parents who want to get in a workout when they can't find a babysitter. "We have a lot of groups of moms that come in here," said general manager Spencer Herrstrom. "They love to work out with each other and their kids are about the same age, so it's a really good atmosphere for that."

La Jolla Sports Club also has two physical therapists on staff who run a concierge-style sports rehabilitation practice in the same space. Derek Samuel, MPT, heads up the practice. The foundation of his approach is biomechanics and he offers a hour-long evaluation for new clients. Samuel has worked with Hall of Fame athletes from every major sport and non-athletes alike.

Two other companies affiliated with the gym have offices in the same complex. Patronas Medical Services offers concierge medicine to club members, including B-12 shots, IV therapy and laser therapy. And club members can chill out with cryotherapy at Chiltonic. Cryotherapy is a non-invasive cold therapy treatment that promotes and stimulates the body's natural healing process. In a quick, three-minute session, the surface temperature of the skin drops significantly by way of nitrogen vapor, which improves circulation, metabolism, tissue repair, detoxification and immune function.

Courtesy The cardio area The cardio area (Courtesy)

Most of these services are an extra fee, but according to Herrstrom, you still can't beat the membership cost. "Our rates are very competitive for the current market," he insisted. "If you go to a studio down the street, you might pay double or triple for one specific thing like yoga or Pilates. Here it's all under one roof."

The club has recently renovated the locker rooms and will also be updating some of the workout spaces and the childcare area soon. The privately owned gym is now offering a special deal for new members, waiving the $149 enrollment fee, and a five-day free trial period for those who want to try it out.

Courtesy The training area room The training area room (Courtesy)

Beyond all the classes and amenities, owners Brett and Kera Murphy put community involvement at the top of their list. The Sports Club helps support the La Jolla Art & Wine Festival and the La Jolla Half Marathon.

Herrstrom says that's one of the reasons he works at the club.

"I love this place because it really has a sense of community," he said. "I feel like I know everybody who comes through this door. When I moved here after serving in the Army, I didn't know anyone in San Diego. I started to get to know members and co-workers, and I made friends from this place, so it's really had a huge impact on my life. I've always tried to put everything back toward the club to make it a good customer experience."

La Jolla Sports Club is at 7825 Fay Ave., Suite 160. (858) 456-2595. lajollasportsclub.com

