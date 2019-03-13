Husband/wife dentists team open La Jolla Dental Boutique: Take over for retired Dr. Jacob Russell

BUSINESS SPOTLIGHT:

Erez and Irene Nosrati are a formidable dental duo. Together, they started the La Jolla Dental Boutique last year, taking over the practice and the dental office space of recently retired Dr. Jacob Russell at 525 Nautilus St. The husband-and-wife dentist team combined forces after moving here from Chicago, where they each had separate practices. Now they offer a one-stop concierge dental service.

Dr. Irene Nosrati explains: "Between the two of us, we cover all the aspects as far as dental procedures go. I do most of the general and cosmetic work — crowns, veneers and Invisalign. I also do root canals with a microscope. Erez is a board-certified periodontist and dental-implant specialist, so we work together to bring a comprehensive approach so people can get everything they need in one location instead of having to be referred out constantly and have that hassle."

Dr. Erez Nosrati says he's the only certified dentist in La Jolla to offer Pinhole Gum Recession Surgery, which is a minimally invasive procedure to treat receding gums. No incisions or sutures are necessary. He uses a needle to make a small hole in the patient's gum tissue and through this pinhole, special instruments are used to gently loosen the gum tissues and then expand and slide the gumline to cover the exposed root structure. It provides faster recovery and less discomfort for patients.

The practice also offers 3D-digital scanning as an alternative to traditional dental impressions and uses a high-powered microscope to perform root-canal therapy, tissue grafts, and create dental restorations with precise fit and finish. Each dental procedure room is equipped with special water heaters that warm the water used during procedures to eliminate sensitivity and discomfort.

The couple is trying to grow their practice and are offering new patient specials, including an $89 cleaning and X-ray exam along with a free take-home whitening kit. They also offer $500 off on Invisalign.

La Jolla Dental Boutique prides itself on being family-oriented and focusing on one patient at a time.

"We have a big focus on the experience," Dr. Irene Nosrati explained, "we treat one patient at a time so that when you walk in the door, everybody knows who you are. We care about the relationships with our patients and not just doing procedures and running around from chair to chair. We really want to dedicate our time to whoever is here."

The Nosratis met while in dental school in Indiana. Dr. Irene speaks Spanish, French, Hebrew and Russian fluently, and Dr. Erez speaks Farsi and Hebrew. He is also a part-time faculty member at Loma Linda University School of Dentistry. The couple has two young children — 5-year-old Ben and 2-year-old Naomi.

La Jolla Dental Boutique is open 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Thursday at 525 Nautilus St., La Jolla. It's closed on Friday and weekends. There is ample free parking and wheelchair accessibility. (858) 459-4113. lajolladentalboutique.com

— Business Spotlight features commercial enterprises that support this publication.