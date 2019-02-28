Interior designer Tracy Lynn takes holistic approach to creating dream homes in San Diego

BUSINESS SPOTLIGHT:

Sometimes it takes an outsider's perspective to help you realize your full potential. Discovered by a friend, Tracy Lynn said her natural design talent has forged her destiny — helping clients create the homes of their dreams.

Rewind to 2002: As Lynn explains it, she was hosting a baby shower at her home for a friend. After receiving praise on her décor and furnishings, she revealed that she was the woman behind the designs. One home décor compliment led to the next, and before she knew it, she was remodeling a friend's home. More referrals followed, and she's been crafting beautiful residential and commercial spaces ever since.

Sitting at her desk, she reflects on how her passion evolved into Tracy Lynn Studio, a leading high-end design firm in San Diego. "I slowly discovered I had a natural gift for understanding and transforming spaces," she said. "And, my greatest source of inspiration always comes from talking to my clients."

Instead of simply referencing photos for design ideas, Lynn said she spends time getting to know each client and learning how they want to express themselves. She discovers why they like or dislike certain elements, their lifestyle, and what makes them truly happy.

These intimate conversations, she says, are a key component to her holistic design approach, a process that emphasizes the importance of creating interiors that support a client's physical, spiritual and emotional well-being. Using a deep understanding of her client and her incredible design skills, Lynn meticulously integrates the client's vision and personality throughout their home.

"Home should be truly yours; (a place) where you feel you're happiest, where you're at peace," she said. "I focus on creating a retreat that energizes people after a long day, makes relaxing easier, and encourages spending time with family and friends."

To ensure this vision comes to life, Lynn said she works with her clients each step of the way — from the initial conceptualization through the final installation. She said she chooses the right color palettes, artwork, and lighting to capture the client's essence, leaving no area of the home untouched or forgotten. Lynn considers even the smallest details.

The result? A home that is harmonious, beautiful and nurturing to the people who live in it. And, just like the start of her career will always be connected to her marriage, she believes each home she designs will always connect to its owner.

Many of the homes and spaces she's created have attracted local as well as national attention. Tracy Lynn Studio's designs have been featured in publications such as California Home & Design, Dwell, Domino, San Diego Home & Garden, Locale, Ranch & Coast and more.

"My work unifies the life of the homeowner with the character of their home, and when you walk in, you can feel and see the incredible synergy between the two," she said.

If running a top interior design business wasn't enough, Lynn and her husband are raising two daughters who attend school in La Jolla , and they participate in their girls' extracurricular activities, including volunteering and donating to the water polo and lacrosse programs.

For more information about Tracy Lynn Studio, call (858) 649-1187 or visit tracylynnstudio.com

— Business Spotlight features commercial enterprises that support La Jolla Light.