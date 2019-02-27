La Jolla Dentistry: Dr. D'Angelo and team know the power of a smile

BUSINESS SPOTLIGHT:

The dental trio of Dr. Joseph D'Angelo, Dr. Ashley Olson and Dr. Ryan Hoffman comprise one of the largest dental practices in La Jolla — in both number of dentists and office space.

Recently, they expanded their hours to make their comprehensive dentistry services more convenient for their patients. Now, the La Jolla Dentistry office is open Monday and Wednesday evenings, and also on Saturdays, which is quite unusual for a dental practice.

Dr. Ryan Hoffman, who joined the team almost two years ago, told the Light that accommodating the lives of their busy patients is important. "In addition to the technology and all the services we provide, the convenience of coming here is key for working families with children in school, or for college students with strict schedules."

The D'Angelo, Olson, Hoffman dental office has been located at 1111 Torrey Pines Road since 2004, when Dr. D'Angelo ran a solo practice. "I started out with one or two treatment rooms and gradually doubled in size," he said. "Then, we doubled again. We have 10 treatment rooms now, and we've increased the types of services we provide."

He said the office is fully equipped to handle just about any dental concern — from implants to veneers, gum recontouring, cosmetic and restorative dentistry, and Invisalign treatments.

Dr. Olson, who joined Dr. D'Angelo seven years ago, noted: "We are continually evolving technology in our office so it gives us added tools to provide exceptional care."

The philosophy of providing impeccable care permeates throughout the staff, and Dr. D'Angelo is proud of creating such a culture. The office space has a warm and welcoming feel and the treatment rooms have TVs in the ceiling and mounted on the wall.

Dr. Hoffman pointed out that more younger clients are coming in the door these days: "I'm seeing and hearing a lot more in terms of cosmetics, whether it's Invisalign or veneers, or before-and-after products, because social media makes dentistry so accessible to many more people these days."

Dr. D'Angelo added: "Every patient seems to have an understanding that they need to take care of their teeth, and fillings and crowns and cleanings are part of that. But I still say two-thirds of what we do is want-based. For the vast majority of people, even though they have regular dental needs, the things they want seem to take precedence over things they know they need.

"People have come to realize that a smile they feel comfortable with — and a smile they can share with other people — impacts everybody around them."

He explained that patients aren't accepting ugly removable appliances and bridges anymore, either, they want implants and Invisalign, and they want their teeth white. Those desires drive the practice, with 3,000 patients and more walking through the door each day.

All three dentists agree that it really all comes down to the power of a smile.

As Dr. Olson put it: "(A beautiful smile) improves your work life, your love life, and your sense of self-esteem." Dr. Hoffman added that on a personal note, "I have friends who've never been in a serious relationship and they've invested in their smile and now they're engaged! It's not necessarily the smile that did that, but it's the confidence that came from the smile that altered their personality."

And that smile power is also reaching seniors. Dr. D'Angelo commented: "It's amazing how many people in their 70s are still highly concerned about how their smile looks. When they feel confident about their smile it makes them feel younger, feel healthier, feel more engaged. We're changing people's lives. From that standpoint, what we do is incredibly rewarding."

The La Jolla Dentistry office of Dr. Joseph D'Angelo, Dr. Ashley Olson and Dr. Ryan Hoffman at 1111 Torrey Pines Road, Suite 101 in La Jolla is a fee-for-service practice, which means it participates with all PPO plans as an out-of-network provider. (858) 459-6224. joethedentist.com

— Business Spotlight features commercial enterprises that support La Jolla Light.