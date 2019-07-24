A Better Deal Tuxedos & Suits offering big discounts ahead of store closure in La Jolla

BUSINESS SPOTLIGHT:

A Better Deal Tuxedos & Suits, a mainstay in Bird Rock for many decades, is no longer offering better deals — they’re offering what its owners call the best deals in its history. The store is being forced to close, due to the building being sold. And now, it’s time for a bargain.

Janet Klein said she and her husband, Jerry, didn’t see it coming.

“In December 2018, we were told the building got bought,” she said. “It was a surprise. And then there were new leases everyone had to sign that would give them a certain amount of time before they were out. Our lease ended in April. I asked for an extension because we just didn’t know what we were going to do. So now, we’re moving out Aug. 31, 2019.”

The Kleins decided not to relocate. What that means for customers is lots of great deals, as the Kleins try to sell their inventory quickly.

“We are advertising huge discounts and liquidation prices,” Janet said. “The prices start from 25 percent up to 75 percent off. As the date gets closer, they will go to 35 percent off, 45 percent off and more. We have so much product to sell. I’m willing to do a better deal for anybody!”

The store’s most popular items are tuxedos and men’s suits — both modern and European slim. And it offers everything to go with it: dress shirts, formal-wear shirts, ties, vests, cummerbunds, socks, shoes and pocket squares.

In one of the store’s rooms, everything is $5, including more than 700 pocket squares — half of which are silk — along with vests of every color, ties, studs and cufflinks, socks and suspenders. And as if that weren’t good enough, if you buy four, you get the fifth one free.

Another room has suits, tuxes and other merchandise all marked down 75 percent.

“It’s all brand-new product that has never been touched or worn,” Janet said. “Some of the suits were originally $695 retail, and they’re marked down to $198 now.”

Janet said the product line they’re selling is top of the line and still popular — nothing is out of date. She stresses students who’ve been in the store for their prom tux might want to come back and look around, even though they might still be growing.

“I know mothers are hesitant to buy something if their kids are growing,” Janet said, “but with the prices we have now, we can show them how to size up so they can get several years’ worth of wear out of it.”

The store also offers a wide variety of dress pants and collared shirts for young professionals or students who don’t get dressed up very often, but need a few good outfits.

Looking back over the years that A Better Deal Tuxedos & Suits has been open, Janet said the thing she’ll miss most is her customers: “We’ve had loyal, loyal customers. I can’t even begin to tell you how loyal they’ve been, year after year. Guys have come in here who are getting married who we did their prom order for, so it’s been a lot of years and a lot of growing up and a lot of referrals and a lot of returning customers.”

Throughout the store’s history, its walls have become densely adorned with autographed photos of celebrities, VIPs and friends who’ve been customers through the years — enough memories for a lifetime. Janet said: “A lot of these pictures mean a lot to us personally. I think probably we’ll have family come in and decide what they want. And we have some real special ones that we’ll keep close at hand.”

As the clock ticks closer to the end of August, the store will also be selling everything on its premises — refrigerators, display cases, shoe boxes, wooden hangers, plastic hangers, etc. As the saying goes, everything must go.

Although Janet said she’d like to retire, she also said it’s too early at this point. She’ll be looking for a new position after the store closes.

• A Better Deal Tuxedos & Suits, 369 Bird Rock Ave., off La Jolla Boulevard, in the Bird rock area of La Jolla. (858) 551-6044, abetterdealtuxedo.com

