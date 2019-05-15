Club Pilates La Jolla set to open in UTC area

BUSINESS SPOTLIGHT:

A new Club Pilates will open on May 30 at 8657 Villa La Jolla Drive, Suite 125, between Nobel Drive and Via Mallorca. Club Pilates La Jolla will specialize in Reformer Fusion classes for any age or fitness level. This is the third Club Pilates for owner Brianna Clements, who also operates Club Pilates Morena and Club Pilates Liberty Station.

Pilates, she said, is a low-impact, full-body workout that creates a strong foundation of balance, strength, mobility and flexibility, concentrating on stabilizing core muscles. Club Pilates offers classes using an array of specialized equipment including the Reformer, EXO-Chair, Bosu Ball, TRX Suspension Trainers, springboards and more. Classes stay pure to Joseph Pilates' original Reformer-based method, but with an updated twist. Group classes are offered using expanded state-of-the-art equipment.

Brianna Clements owns Club Pilates La Jolla.

Clements is a true believer in the benefits of Pilates workouts, having experienced them firsthand. She said she used to have a corporate job where she sat all day long and developed lower-back pain and other aches. Then she and a friend decided to try a Pilates class.

"We were instantly hooked," she recalled. "We loved the classes and decided to join their Teacher Training program to become certified Pilates instructors! I loved that Club Pilates embodies what we all need in fitness — affordable and convenient classes. As my husband and I looked into franchising options with Club Pilates, we learned it is one of the fastest-growing boutique fitness brands out there. We wanted to be part of the revolution — making Pilates accessible to everyone."

Through Pilates classes, Clements realized that her lower-back pain was originating from weak abdominal and core muscles – something she didn't know she had since she already engaged in an intense workout routine. "At the time, I was running three miles a day, five times a week, and doing regular gym workouts," she explained. "I worked with personal trainers where we did the whole workout deal — I'm talking crunches on the floor, squats with barbells, machine weights and all the rest. What caught my interest with Pilates was that the exercises were building the same muscles, but Pilates on the Reformer was working the muscles in a safer and pain-free manner. I felt stronger and my body felt pain free.

"My favorite exercise is called Supine Arms, and while the name indicates an arm exercise, it's very much a core workout that can only be done on the Reformer. It builds deep, intrinsic abdominal muscles that are hard, if not impossible, to reach doing crunches on the floor. Building those deep abdominal muscles made all the difference in the world for my lower back and it had a ripple effect for the rest of my body!"

Club Pilates offers nine different courses and will start by offering 40 classes per week, then eventually expanding to 60 classes per week in cardio, barre, TRX and stretching. Each is guaranteed to include at least 20 minutes on the Reformer to work all parts of the body.

Club Pilates La Jolla at 8657 Villa La Jolla Drive, Suite 125 has a free introductory class: after that a single drop-in class is $29 and membership options range from $9 to $27 per class. The studio also offers private and semi-private training sessions. To learn more, e-mail lajolla@clubpilates.com and visit clubpilates.com

