The Lot movie theaters in La Jolla and elsewhere reopen following abrupt closure a week ago

The Lot La Jolla is among the company’s four luxury movie theater locations in California reopening this weekend.

The Lot movie theaters, which a week ago abruptly closed all four of their California locations, including in La Jolla and at Liberty Station in Point Loma, reopened Friday, Oct. 13.

The specific reason for the sudden closure of the theaters has remained a mystery since it was initially disclosed by the company.

“For this weekend, we will be modifying ticketing purchasing and other processes due to technical issues that impacted our systems, website and app,” according to a notice posted Oct. 12 on the theaters’ Instagram feed. “We appreciate our customers and partners for their continued support of The Lot.”

The restaurant and bar was to open at 3 p.m. and the first movie showing was to be at 4 p.m., according to Lot Chief Executive Adolfo Fastlicht.

Newsletter Get the La Jolla Light weekly in your inbox News, features and sports about La Jolla, every Thursday for free Enter email address Sign Me Up You may occasionally receive promotional content from the La Jolla Light.

The Lot’s announcement last week that its cinemas were closing until further notice was fairly cryptic. It stated only that its systems were down and that the company was “working diligently to resolve the issue and will provide an update as soon as possible.” Refunds and exchanges would be offered to those who had already purchased tickets, the announcement said.

No further updates were provided until the Oct. 12 notice that the theaters were reopening. The timing is important because planned showings of Taylor Swift’s hugely anticipated concert film — the “Eras Tour” — start Oct. 13, and tickets were sold out a month ago, Fastlicht said.

“We had problems with our systems, and we’ve been working on them,” he said. “We may not be fully functional as far as our systems, as we are rebuilding them, but part of the reason why we are opening is because we were sold out in anticipation of the Taylor Swift film opening. So by the beginning of next week, we hope to be fully functional as before.”

There had been some speculation on social media and other websites that there may have been some kind of cyberattack, but Fastlicht would not comment on that.

“We have lost business by not being able to operate since [Oct. 6], but we’re extremely excited to be able to be part of the whole Taylor Swift phenomenon and experience and to offer our patrons the best experience available,” Fastlicht said. “We look forward to seeing everyone with the new films that are opening, including the new Martin Scorsese film, ‘Killers of the Flower Moon,’ opening next Thursday.”

In addition to the Swift film, The Lot is showing “The Exorcist: Believer” and “PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie.”

Purchases this weekend will have to be done in person at each theater location. Customers also can call The Lot complexes for more information.

“And when you order something [to eat or drink] at the cinema, the order might be handled with pen and paper instead of a computer,” Fastlicht said.

The luxury movie complexes are billed as entertainment lifestyle venues, combining movie-watching in leather recliners with gourmet dining and craft cocktails.

In addition to the two San Diego locations, The Lot has theater and dining complexes at Fashion Island in Newport Beach and in San Ramon in Northern California. ◆