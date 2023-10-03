La Jolla Business Roundup: Coffee roaster and Cuban food join local eateries

La Jolla’s food scene is continuing to change, with offerings inspired by everywhere from Cuba to France. Here is a look at some recent and planned openings.

Havana Kitchen

Featuring family-created recipes and a nod to Cuban culture, Havana Kitchen is now open at 1055 Torrey Pines Road in La Jolla’s Village. The eatery launched Sept. 26 and is currently operating on a soft-opening basis from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday through Sunday, with plans to expand its hours in the coming weeks.

The restaurant features decor that honors the history of Cuba and its traditions, said general manager Sofia Torres. “We wanted to create a space where, even if you don’t eat traditional food, you still learn a little something about Cuba, like its history with baseball and dominoes. It’s bringing Cuban culture, not just Cuban food.”

That said, the menu features traditional dishes such as Cubano sandwiches, featuring slow-roasted pork, ham and Cuban bread; empanadas; pastries; and coffee blended by owner (and Sofia’s father) James Torres; and finger foods made for sharing. Other less traditional offerings include the avocado sandwich.

“Our food was formulated completely by my dad, the recipes are so specific,” Sofia said. “There is attention to detail that makes the food consistent and delicious. It’s the real deal.”

The Torres family lived in La Jolla for several years, so when it came to expanding Havana Kitchen from its singular location in Temecula, they knew they wanted La Jolla.

“We loved it when we lived here,” Sofia said. “So it literally hit close to home for us when we opened here. We’re really proud of everything and we are so happy to be here.”

Until the website is updated, Sofia recommends visiting the Havana Kitchen Instagram account for updates and more information: instagram.com/havanakitchen.official.

Flower Pot and Three Legs Coffee Roasters

With the Flower Pot Cafe and Bakery’s first anniversary cleared on Oct. 1, owners are focusing on the in-house coffee roasting operation known as Three Legs Coffee Roasters, and is now offering wholesale distribution.

Co-owner Amanda Morrow has been roasting coffee for 20 years and is “excited to have our own little operation” at 7530 Fay Ave. in La Jolla. “We’re in the process of growing the [Three Legs Coffee Roasters] company and looking to serve hotels and restaurants that might want to carry our coffee.”

She said the benefits of in-house roasting are “freshness, quality control, the ability to create custom blends for people,” and that the farms from which they source the beans are all organic. Going forward, Morrow said, she and wife and co-owner Gloria Serna are looking to contract with a coffee farm so “we know how the coffee is being grown.”

Learn more: flowerpotcafe.org or tlcroasters.org.

The Three Legs Coffee Roasters operation is revving up at the Flower Pot Cafe and Bakery in La Jolla. (Provided by Amanda Morrow)

Le Coq to open in December

In December, San Diego restaurateurs Brian Malarkey and Christopher Puffer (Animae, Herb & Wood, Herb & Sea) will open this French-inspired steakhouse in their former Herringbone restaurant space in La Jolla, which they opened in 2012 and sold two years later to a national hospitality group.

They have reclaimed the 7,500-square-foot space at 7837 Herschel Ave. and are remodeling it into an elegant, modernist French space that will serve escargot, frisée salad, chateaubriand and other classic French fare.

The name is inspired by the French dish “coq au vin.” — The San Diego Union-Tribune

UC San Diego is first place in San Diego to add Amazon’s Just Walk Out

Three of UC San Diego’s on-campus markets — Roger’s Market, Sixth Market and Seventh Market — are making it easier to pay by using Amazon’s Just Walk Out technology, the university announced last month.

UC San Diego is the first location in San Diego to feature this technology, the school announced.

Here’s how it works: You enter the store using the Triton2Go app at the entry gate. The new technology tracks what items you take or put back on shelves. When you’re done, you walk out. No line. No cashier. No fumbling with your phone or credit card.

In the press release, the university noted that “staffers are no longer required at checkout counters.” Instead, they will be freed up to assist customers and restock shelves. (No word about staffing levels was included in the press release.) — The San Diego Union-Tribune